Monique Mello – 16:56 | updated on 12/30/2021 5:41 PM



Christina Sosbe has been imprisoned since May, when she turned herself in Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Christina Sosbe

American teacher Christina Sosbe, 29, from Mahoning County, Ohio, was sentenced to one year in prison after taking two students on different occasions to have sex in a hotel.

Christina taught math to teens in the county seat of Youngstown. According to The Sun, she had sex with two 16-year-olds in 2018.

At the trial, the teacher escaped up to five years in prison for confessing to the crime. In addition to serving her sentence at the Ohio Women’s Reformatory, she was included on the Ohio sex offender list and will therefore have to report to the police every three months for the next 25 years.

Christina has been imprisoned since May, when she turned herself in to the authorities and confessed to the crime.

