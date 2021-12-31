Tesla must recall 475,000 cars for security breaches

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Last week, the US government revealed that it is investigating Tesla for allowing a feature where drivers can play and drive at the same time. Now, the electric vehicle maker has announced that it is collecting thousands of cars. According to information revealed by Reuters, more of 475,000 cars must return to the factory due to specific problems.

As announced by the company, about 356,000 Model 3 vehicles, manufactured between 2017 and 2020, should be part of the recall due to defects in the rear view camera. About 119 thousand Model S units, manufactured between 2014 and 2021, will also be part of the recall due to problems found in the trunk locks.

According to a Tesla report, for the Model 3, repeatedly opening and closing the trunk can cause excessive wear to the cable responsible for powering the rear view camera.

Regarding the Model S, Tesla revealed that the failure of a secondary lock in the trunk can cause the compartment to open without warning and, if it is the trunk in front, it can obstruct the driver’s vision and cause a dangerous accident .

In any case, it is important to highlight that Tesla revealed that no driver/passenger died or was injured due to the aforementioned problems.

