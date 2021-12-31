Test: Fiat Pulse Impetus 200 an SUV worth it?

THE Fiat Pulse was in evidence throughout the year. In early 2021, during BBB 21, the Italian brand took advantage of its sponsorship of the program to announce that it would launch a new SUV, its first. Afterwards, it promoted the choice of the model name, and even the disclosure of details of the car’s platform and the new 1.0 turbo engine caused great repercussions in the automotive world.

And it is already possible to notice that Fiat’s pioneer sport utility vehicle has conquered the market. After all, in November it sold 2,228 units, almost 1,000 cars more than its main competitor, the VW Nivus, which closed the month with 1,251 licensed units. To learn more about the main launch of the Italian brand this year, AUTO spent a few days with the version Impetus Turbo 200, the most complete of the model, which showed the qualities that can make Pulse bother other SUVs on the market.

This was my first contact with the Fiat Pulse, as I hadn’t walked or seen the model up close until this test. The unit provided by the brand was Amalfi Blue with a Strato Gray roof. Although I found the color of the body quite beautiful, the roof painted in gray didn’t please me, as I think black goes better.

Anyway, the Fiat SUV is the typical car that fools you in the photos. My expectation was that he would be bigger than he actually is. Live and up close, the size of the model is quite similar to the argo. This comparison with the hatch can also be made inside, as I felt like I was in an Argo evolution. The driving position, however taller, is quite similar, although the dashboard is completely different.

However, this similarity disappears when you start driving the car. After all, the Pulse mechanical assembly is completely different. The Impetus Turbo 200 version brings under the hood the 1.0 GSE turbo engine, which debuted in the SUV. As the car was fueled with ethanol, the engine offered its maximum power of 130 hp – with gasoline it drops to 125 hp. The torque is 20.4 kgfm, regardless of fuel.

In addition to inaugurating the turbo engine, it was up to the utility to debut the CVT gear, which simulates up to seven gears. The result of this mechanical set is a good combination. However, I confess that it causes me a little strangeness to see this type of gearbox in a car that is not a Japanese brand, although French Renault has been using CVTs for some years.

Even with this weird feeling, the gearbox matches the engine well. Because it delivers its torque at low rpm (at 1,700 rpm), the Pulse is quite agile to move its 1,237 kg.

good behind the wheel

In addition to the agility, running the SUV is very comfortable. The longer suspension course makes the Pulse face the bumpy streets of greater São Paulo. The car’s test was basically done on urban stretches, with few moments on highways, but it was possible to notice that the suspension adjustment can hold the body well in faster corners. Even though it’s focused on comfort, it can handle it when it’s required.

And it’s not just this aspect that Pulse is comfortable with. The electric steering is very light and doesn’t tire the driver. The seat offers good support and has a foam that supports the body well after a few hours at the wheel. It’s also not difficult to find the ideal position to steer the car, as there are adjustments for the depth and height of the steering column, in addition to the height of the seat itself.

Fiat Pulse 2022 Image: Disclosure

Also worthy of praise is the digital instrument panel, which is identical to the one on the Fiat Toro 2022, and the 10-inch multimedia center, which can wirelessly pair with smartphones. As the car also offers an induction charger, it is possible to use the cell phone in the central without any cables.

Annoys

For now the Pulse was all praise, but no car is perfect. As such, there are some aspects that bothered you during the test. One of them was the successive scares I took on account of the autonomous emergency braking system. If I took a millisecond longer to press the brake pedal, the car would go off with an alarm and the message “BRAKE!” appeared on the dashboard as if I were dozing at the wheel. In order not to disable the system completely, I opted to leave the warning at the minimum distance of the configuration. At least the warnings are practically gone.

And speaking of warnings, the car’s sensors are keen to warn you even if a motorcycle passes you in the hallway. As São Paulo has an infinite number of motorcycles, at any moment some of the sensors warns that there is something that could collide with the car. In heavy traffic, this type of warning is a little uncomfortable and I was forced to disable the alert.

However, I believe that what bothered me most was the consumption of the car. As it has a modern and small engine, I expected a little more than the average consumption, which closed at around 6 km/l with ethanol. This number was even worse in times of intense traffic, reaching 4.5 km/l.

Of course, this could be a problem with the tested unit, but it’s still a little below expectations, since it’s a powerhouse full of technology.

Best small SUV?

Hard to believe that the Pulse is the best small SUV, but it delivers an excellent set for the R$ 120,000 charged for the most complete version. Spacious, with a reasonable trunk (370 liters) and very comfortable, the model should please those looking for an SUV and like Fiat models.

Its modern and attractive design is another favorable aspect of the model. It remains to be seen whether it will be able to maintain its initial success in sales, but it seems that the Fiat Pulse will be one of the main competitors in the segment in 2022.

Fiat Pulse 2022 Image: Leo Alves

Datasheet