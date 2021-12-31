‘The More Life, the Better!’: Cora and Roni are at risk of dying in jail | come around

Roni deceives baby
But things don’t go as expected! About to play the game that marks her return to the pitch, Neném accepts Flávia’s (Valentina Herszage) favor and she is to hand over the money in his place. By the way, she and Guilherme (Mateus Solano), who entered this story totally upset. The big problem is that the agreement was to deliver Neném in person….
At the penitentiary, Roni and Cora will wait for the news that the money has reached Conrado’s partner. Nervous at not having received confirmation of payment yet, Cora will think the worst and start saying goodbye to her love:
“Love you, Roni. You were the best thing that ever came to my life.”
Conrado (Alex Nader) will threaten to kill Roni (Felipe Abib) and Cora (Valentina Bandeira) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
It is then that Conrado will receive the call from the drug dealer and the man will confirm that Flávia and Guilherme delivered the money in Neném’s place. Roni will breathe a sigh of relief, but his enemy will soon warn:
“It wasn’t your brother who delivered the money. It’s agreed.”
Conrado’s henchmen will approach Roni and Cora, who will grow increasingly frightened.
What will happen to them?
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out Friday’s chapter:
31 Ten
Friday
Trombada gets mad at Baby, who doesn’t pay attention. Conrado’s contact appears and saves Guilherme and Flávia from the bandits. Neném’s family leaves the stadium disappointed. Trombada criticizes Neném, who is devastated. Guilherme is robbed when leaving the community. Baby is rude to Paula. Guilherme finds Rose in the restaurant and the waiter recognizes him. Ingrid and Flávia find a comment that Tuninha makes about Paula strange. Rose and Guilherme leave the restaurant without paying. Baby gets drunk in a bar. Paula is sorry for what happened with Neném and Flávia consoles her. Nedda will look for her son. Roni celebrates his brother’s defeat. Baby kisses Teak. Celina finds the photo of Neném and Rose. Paula suffers because of Neném and Flávia worries. Nedda finds Neném drunk with Teak.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!