The most anticipated games for 2022 • Eurogamer.pt

2021 It brought big games – It Takes Two, Returnal, Metroid Dread, Ratched and Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, among many others – but it seems that the big heavyweights of the industry are reserved for 2022.

And when I say heavyweights, I’m talking about some of the greatest sagas of all time – some of them will even be released in the same month!

Therefore, in this guide, we will enumerate the most anticipated games for 2022 – I suppose you will know most of them, perhaps all of them. It’s worth noting that we’ll only include games that are, at the time of writing this article, scheduled for 2022. We all know that delays are a common practice in the video game world, especially given the pandemic we’re still going through.

The most anticipated games for 2022

Now below, you can see the list with the most anticipated games of 2022. If you have any suggestions, don’t forget to use the comments box and we will add them to the main article.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Switch)

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of 2022, very little is known about the game. Not even the name! But Nintendo has made an unparalleled adventure with Breath of the Wild, so it’s no wonder fans are eager to return to Hyrule and see Link and Zelda again. Aside from the gigantic world of Breath of the Wild, the dozens of shrines and enemies scattered around every corner, the game was built in such a meticulous way that fans continue to discover little things even 4 years after its release.

Two trailers for the sequel have already been released which reveal some new features – the islands in the sky, Link’s new abilities, the game’s narrative, among many other details – but it’s safe to say I knew a little bit. Hopefully, we’ll have news in the near future.

God of War Ragnarok (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

God of War games have generally been well received by the public – for some reason, Kratos is one of the main faces of PlayStation. However, the 2018 version created by Santa Monica was so ingenious that it turned out to be one of the best games of all time, with an almost incomparable story, exploration, combat and graphics.

That’s why the announcement of God of War Ragnarok was like music to fans’ ears – with the solid foundation created by the previous game, Ragnarok now has the chance to shine brighter than ever (on PS5, it will certainly be an unforgettable experience!) .

Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

If you’re looking forward to playing Horizon Forbidden West then you’re in luck, as there are only a few weeks to go before you can. The game, which is a sequel to the fantastic Horizon Zero Dawn, will arrive on February 18, 2022 and will mark the return of Aloy and the beautiful apocalyptic world filled with robotic creatures.

Speaking of robotic creatures, Horizon Forbidden West seems to have raised the bar quite a bit, with the introduction of some machines that, in addition to being dangerous, have an absolutely fascinating design. The giant robotic snake, called Slitherfang, is probably my favorite enemy of all those that have been revealed, but it should be noted that Guerrilla Games has worked very hard on the game from end to end: the graphics are stunning, the gameplay looks more challenging. than ever and it was about time that Aloy returned to our screens! Consult our guides with all the news from Horizon Forbidden West and even the different editions of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy (Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

As an open Harry Potter fan, I can’t deny my excitement about Hogwarts Legacy. But at the same time, I can’t hide a certain apprehension.

First of all, there has never been a really good Harry Potter game: early games based on the movies are fun (albeit immersed in nostalgia) but since then their quality has visibly diminished. Second, what Avalanche Software has set itself seems to be a pretty daunting task – as good as the Harry Potter universe is, we’re used to having our hopes dashed in the video game world. Finally, only one trailer was released for the game which, while beautiful, doesn’t show any gameplay.

Either way, I will maintain a positive attitude towards Hogwarts Legacy – the game is brimming with potential and Warner Bros. knows it could have a mega hit in its hands.

Elden Ring (Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

Another long-awaited game that luckily already has a confirmed release date – February 24, 2022.

It’s not hard to see why fans are eager to get their hands on Elden Ring, just look at From Software’s recent track record. Demon’s Souls. Three Dark Souls. Bloodborne. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Six games that were a mega hit, both commercial and critical, and for sure Elden Ring will be no different.

With a world created in partnership with George RR Martin, more open than what we’re used to in studio games, Elden Ring seems to be more accessible but, at the same time, doesn’t discard the ingredients that make From Software so unique: o high difficulty level, monstrous enemies, beautiful graphics, deep lore and tactical combat. You can see the game in action in the video below.

Gran Turismo 7 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

Gran Turismo 7 is the first racing game in the iconic saga to be released simultaneously on two consoles, PS5 and PS5, and luckily we already have a release date: March 4, 2022.

So, in just a few months you’ll be able to try out the more than 90 tracks available in the game, the different race cars (some of them from the biggest brands in automobile history) and, if you’re playing on PS5, you’ll have improvements that you won’t find on the newest console , such as ray tracing, HDR and 60 frames per second. Check our guide with the news of Gran Turismo 7 where you can read everything in greater detail; alternatively, you can visit our guide with the different editions of the game.

Starfield (Xbox Series and PC)

After Microsoft bought Bethesda, it was more than obvious that this would mean exclusive games from the acclaimed studio in its catalog, and that should happen as early as 2022 with Starfield.

Scheduled for November 11, 2022 (we’ll see if that date holds) for PC and Xbox Series S/X, Starfield will be an action RPG set in an entirely new space world, having been described by Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”. Not much more is known about Starfield yet, and unfortunately we haven’t been able to see the game in action yet – however, you can see its cinematic trailer right away.

Bayonetta 3 (Switch)

Bayonetta fans were already getting anxious due to the lack of news from the charismatic witch. After a brief reveal trailer during The Game Awards 2017, it took 4 years for something new to be shown!

Fortunately, the trailer didn’t disappoint: Bayonetta remains sassy as ever (now with an entirely new look), combat remains challenging, and the evocations the witch makes seem more over-the-top than ever. It’s curious that an IP like Bayonetta’s has been so well received on Nintendo’s consoles and, if all goes well, Bayonetta 3 arrives on Switch as early as 2022. Check out the latest gameplay trailer soon to follow.

Other games we’ll keep an eye on:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (January 28)

Dying Light 2 (February 4)

Sifu (February 8)

Forspoken (May 24)

Splatoon 3

Stray

dead space

