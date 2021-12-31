The point of history in which Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s new coach, is much better than Jorge Jesus

New red-black commander was a successful player, with spells in Benfica, Sporting, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, as well as being part of the “golden generation” of the Portuguese national team

Every technician who arrives at the Flamengo for a year and a half now suffers from heavy comparisons with the one that does not leave the mind of every red-black fan: Jorge Jesus, the commander who left Brazil with more titles (five) than defeats (four).

Paulo Sousa, Portuguese like him, is the next to face the ghost of his fellow countryman who will appear sooner or later. But, if it is still impossible to compare the work of both of them in Brazil, the new Flamengo coach has a huge advantage over Jesus when it comes to career as a player.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Jorge Jesus was a midfielder of little success between the 1970s and 1980s, always in Portugal. turned professional in sporting, passed by Belenenses, Leiria Union, Setubal victory and Estrela Amadora, in addition to clubs of lesser expression. He retired in 1989, at age 35.

In the same year that Jesus, who was not Mister yet, hung up his boots, Paulo Sousa took his first kicks as a professional player. And he built a very successful career, even though it lasted much less than it could have, due to numerous injuries.

Sousa was a steering wheel of technical quality, which was part of the great generation of Portugal U-20 world champion in 1989, in Saudi Arabia. He formed that team alongside names like Luis Figo and Rui Costa, the country’s main exponents until the appearance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

play 0:48 Portuguese was announced by Rubro-Negro this Wednesday (29)

started in Benfica, where he served until 1993, when he transferred to rival Sporting. He spent just a year at the Lisbon club before moving to the youth, when he lived perhaps the best phase of his career.

Bought for the equivalent of 4 million euros, Paulo Sousa made history in Turin, being Italian champion in and of the Italian Cup in 1994/95, in addition to winning the country’s Super Cup in 1995 and the maximum glory: the Champions League, in 1995/96.

At Juve, Paulo Sousa worked alongside stars such as Roberto Baggio, Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Antonio Conte and Fabrizio Ravanelli. His good touch football made him be compared to Paulo Roberto Falcão, Brazilian legend who shone for International and Pomegranate.

Exaggeration aside, in 1995 he won the prestigious award Guerin d’Oro, offered by the magazine Guerin Sportivo to the best player in the league. Names such as Michel Platini, Diego Maradona, Francesco Totti and Roberto Baggio were awarded in previous editions.

Paulo Sousa in action with the Juventus shirt Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The Portuguese midfielder switched from Juventus to Borussia Dortmund after two years in Italy, in time to win the Champions again, in the 1996/97 season, and be world champion over the cruise in 1997. It was perhaps his last big moment as a professional footballer.

Paulo Sousa was still bought by Inter Milan in 1998, in a deal of nearly 8 million euros, but failed to yield as in other clubs. It was even lent to the parma in 2000 and then sold to Panathinaikos months later. The end of his career happened in July 2002, by the spanish.

At its height, the steering wheel was a constant part of the Portuguese team, which he defended from 1991 to 2002. He played in two europeans (1996 and 2000, when the country ranked third) and was part of the group that competed in the world Cup 2002 but did not act for a single minute.

No longer able to act, Paulo Sousa started a new stage in football. He was an employee of the Portuguese Federation, directed some youth teams and kick-started his career that, years later, would put him in charge of Flamengo.

The Portuguese will work for the first time in South America, willing to face comparisons with Jorge Jesus and the other coaches who recently worked for Flamengo. With the ball at your feet, there is game. Now in charge of one of the hottest squads on the continent, Paulo Sousa tries to show that he is up to the challenge.