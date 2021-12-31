The Rock Detonates Vin Diesel and Rejects Return to The Fast and the Furious: ‘Manipulator’ · TV News

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, detonated Vin Diesel and refused to return to the Fast & Furious franchise. In an interview with North American CNN, the actor spoke about the appeal of the interpreter of Dominic Toreto for him to return to the next movie about powerful cars. “Example of his manipulation”, assessed the artist.

In November, Diesel had posted an open letter to The Rock on his Instagram profile in which he practically begged his former co-worker to put their disagreements behind him, so that the franchise has yet another movie with the character Hobbs. .

“As you already know, my kids call you ‘Uncle Dwayne’. Every holiday they send you ‘great memories’. The time has come. The legacy awaits you. I told you years ago that I would fulfill my promise to the pablo [Paul Walker]”, said the protagonist at the time.

Diesel further explained: ”I say this out of love, you need to show up, don’t leave the franchise parked, you have a very important role to play. No other actor can live the Hobbs. I hope you are up to (the project) and fulfill your destiny”.

In the interview released this Wednesday (29), The Rock finally answered the former work partner, but not as fans of the film series started in 2001 would like.

“Vin’s recent public post is an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children as well as the death of Paul Walker [1973-2013]. Leave them out of it. We had talked about it all a few months before and we understood each other,” began the star.

“My goal has always been to end my journey in the incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s a shame this public exposure has made the waters more murky,” Johnson lamented, rejecting his return.

“Even so, I have confidence in the Fast universe and in its ability to always please the audience. I really wish my former co-stars and production partners all the luck and success in this next chapter,” concluded the actor.