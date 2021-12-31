The Rock refuses invitation to ‘The Fast and the Furious 10’ and accuses Vin Diesel of ‘manipulation’

Dwayne Johnson did not like the actor’s invitation on social media for him to return to the franchise, as they had already talked privately about the subject.

Reproduction/Universal Studios/13.10.2021 Dwayne Johnson declined Vin Diesel’s invitation to make ‘The Fast and the Furious 10’



The misunderstanding between the actors Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel won a new chapter, that’s because The Rock declined the invitation to participate in “Fast and Furious 10”. In November of this year, Vin made an Instagram post inviting Dwayne to return for the 10th film in the franchise . “My younger brother, Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of ‘Fast 10′. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne here at home. There isn’t a holiday that you don’t exchange congratulations… but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I would fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would hit and we would do our best for the end, which is ’10’! I say this out of love… but you have to show up, don’t leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs [personagem de Dwayne] cannot be played by any other actor. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,” he wrote.

The actor did not respond to the publication at the time, but broke the silence and commented on the matter in an interview with CNN American. Dwayne criticized the co-star for having made a public invitation on social media, as they had already reached an agreement in a conversation they had privately. “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. Last June, I told him directly – and privately – that I wouldn’t be returning to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and would always hope the franchise would succeed, but there was no way I would come back. I spoke privately with my partners at Universal [estúdio do filme], all of whom were very supportive. They understand the problem”, declared the actor.

In the view of the rock, Vin’s post was an attempt at “manipulation”. “I didn’t like that he threw his children into history, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of it. We had talked about this months ago and we came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my incredible journey with this incredible ‘The Fast and the Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It is a shame that this public dialogue has left the waters murky. Despite everything, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to deliver something consistent to the public. I really wish my former castmates and crew members a lot of luck and success in the next chapter,” he concluded. The misunderstanding between the actors started behind the scenes of the franchise’s seventh film, in 2016, and became public after Dwayne made a post saying that some actors lacked professionalism on the filming set.