The Rock refuses Vin Diesel’s request to return to The Fast and the Furious

One of the most enduring feuds in the entertainment world in recent times, the conflict between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel there seems to be no end date. After saying that he regretted having publicly traded barbs with Diesel, Johnson received in response the publication of an open letter in which the star of Triple X asked for his return to the franchise Fast and furiouss. Now, Rock doesn’t seem to mind getting back into arguing in the media, claiming the attitude was “manipulative” and denying that he’ll relive Luke Hobbs in a film in the franchise’s main narrative.

“This past June, when Vin and I met outside of social media, I told him directly — and in a private setting — that I would not be returning to the franchise. cast and I would hope that she remains successful, but that there was no chance of my return”, explained The Rock to CNN. “I didn’t like that he used his kids in the publication asking for my feedback as well as the death of Paul Waker. Leave them out of it. in the franchise with gratitude and grace”.

According to statements by Dwayne Johnson himself in October this year, the conflict between the two (which began in 2016, behind the scenes of Fast and Furious 8), everything worked out between the two after a meeting, which clarified that they both just have different views. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it an enlightening meeting. He and I had a good talk in my trailer and it was clear that we’re at polar opposites. And we agreed to keep it quiet.”, said the actor.

In June, Vin Diesel gave an interview to the magazine Men’s Health and said his approach to The Rock was one of “tough love” – check out the full statement. The most recent film in the franchise is playing in theaters. In response, Johnson told the The Hollywood Reporter: “I think everyone laughed at that. And I’ll leave it at that. I wish them luck. I wish them all the best in Fast & Furious 9. And I wish them luck in 10, 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they make it will be without me”.

However, the peace appears to have been interrupted by Diesel’s November publication, where the star wrote: “My little brother Dwayne… The moment has arrived. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There isn’t a holiday that I don’t text you… But the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that I would work hard and manifest the best Fast in the end, which is 10! I say this with love… But you must attend, don’t leave the franchise, you have an important role. Hobbs could not be played by anyone else. I hope you do what it takes and fulfill your destiny.”

the next feature of Fast and furious will be the tenth of the saga, with the return of Justin Lin in the direction and probably a large part of the main cast. Furthermore, Cardi B, who made a point in Fast and Furious 9, is also expected to return.

THE Universal confirmed that Fast and Furious 10 will appear on April 7, 2023.