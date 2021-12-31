‘There is strong evidence of community transmission’ of the ‘micron’ variant in Ceará, says Camilo – Metro

In a live held this Thursday night (30), Governor Camilo Santana (PT) stated that “there is a strong indication of community broadcast” of the variant micron of Covid-19 in Ceará. The announcement was made after the weekly meeting of the Committee to Combat the Pandemic.

When a disease or a variant is in community transmission, it means that it is not possible to trace the origin of the infection, indicating that the virus circulates among people, regardless of whether they have traveled abroad or not.

Just a week ago, the governor confirmed that Ceará had registered three cases of the Ômicron variant, in passengers coming from Thailand, Milan (Italy) and São Paulo, who remained in isolation, monitored by the State Health Department (Sesa).

In Brazil, the first cases of the Ômicron variant were registered in São Paulo, last December 2nd. Afterwards, community transmission of the new strain was confirmed.

flu syndrome

Along with the Secretary of Health, Marcos Gadelha, the governor also mentioned the significant increase in cases of flu syndrome in the state. The concern is justified by numbers.

Just in the last few weeks, the Capital has seen the number of cases of flu syndrome soar. In Emergency Care Units (Upas) managed by the Municipality of Fortaleza, the number of daily visits to patients with these symptoms increased more than tenfold in December.

The data were passed on by Mayor José Sarto Nogueira (PDT), in a live broadcast on social networks last Tuesday (28). According to him, on the last December 2nd, 122 services in the UPAs in the municipality. Last Monday (27), the number jumped to 1,359.

In terms of age group, the attendance of children with flu symptoms in the UPAs in Fortaleza grew 162% between November and December this year. The capital’s private healthcare network also confirms the increase in demand. Faced with the increase, specialists reinforce the need for preventive care.

Between December 1st and December 25th, 3,452 receptions were registered – of these, practically half (1,685) occurred in children from 0 to 4 years of age. In November, there were 1,316 consultations, 920 of which were from the youngest profile of the population. Data are from the IntegraSUS platform, from the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa).

Health Posts

The increased demand for flu syndrome was also registered in the Basic Health Units (UBS) in the capital. According to Mayor José Sarto, on the 2nd there were 381 calls per day, while on the last day 27th, 2,191 were added, a number five times higher.

Check the numbers of consultations for flu syndrome in Fortaleza:

Upas

12/02: 122

12/12: 309

12/20: 1,129

12/27: 1,359

Health Posts

12/02: 381

12/12: 771

12/20: 1,444

12/27: 2,191

private network

The private healthcare network in the Capital has been registering the same increase in demand. The number of visits to patients with flu-like illness at Unimed Fortaleza, for example, jumped from 60, a daily average of two weeks ago, to 386 this second (27).

“Two weeks ago, the average daily attendance at our hospital was 300 patients, approximately 60 with flu-like illness. Yesterday, we saw 610 patients in our hospital, 386 with flu-like illness”, detailed the president of the cooperative, Elijah Milk.