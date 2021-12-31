These 24 actions can create a new generation of millionaires on the Brazilian Stock Exchange – Money Times

There is an important phrase for the current moment that has followed since 1810 the investors who made the most money from the Stock Exchange. The concept is as follows: “Buy with the sound of the cannons and sell with the sound of the violins”.

After all, it is no secret that, in order for us to capture the greatest returns with the Stock Exchange, we must buy downtown (in times of crisis/fear) and sell high (times of greed).

That’s what happened in 2008 with whoever bought the right assets on the floor of the subprime crisis. Although it was a time full of turmoil, those who managed to anticipate the recovery of the economy and invest in the right actions, such as those of Cia. Hering, Telebrás and IGB, could multiply your money by up to 25 times.

Later, the same happened in 2015, but this time at an even greater intensity. Who saw opportunity amid the impeachment of the former president Dilma, gives runaway inflation and of the high unemployment rate could transform a simple investment of 9 thousand reais in more than 1 million with Magazine Luiza, for example.

Looking from afar, it might seem like a simple and obvious choice to make. Today, it is evident to say that the most correct thing in 2008 and 2015 was to invest in stocks such as MGLU, Co. Hering and Telebras, on the floor of the pandemic.

But we can understand the difficulty and complexity of actually putting the phrase into practice when assessing the current scenario. With the double-digit interest rate, high inflation, worrisome fiscal situation and a spot election, most people are pessimistic and worried.

Others believe that this scenario opened a window of opportunity similar to the one seen in 2015, in which some ordinary people could become millionaires from modest investments in a few stocks. This is the case of the CIO and chief strategist at Empiricus, author of the thesis “O Fim do Brasil”, Felipe Miranda.

There are 24 shares that can go up between 500% and 25,000% on the Brazilian stock exchange

In Miranda’s assessment, we are facing a single entry point, similar to the one seen in 2015, when the analyst officially launched its stock portfolio “Opportunities of a Lifetime”.

At the time Felipe believed that the Exchange, at 40 thousand points, was too cheap to ignore. In the beginning, many stoned Miranda, after all we were facing a political and fiscal scenario even worse than what is found today.

But as Felipe often repeats “time is the child of truth” and since then, who has followed your recommendations he can multiply investment by 6.7 times when pocketing 560% return, in the same period as the Ibovespa delivered +124%.

Now, the analyst assesses that any consequences of the reopening of the markets will cause some key roles of the Stock Exchange multiply by, who knows, something between 500% and 25,000%.

“Anyone who holds any of these shares in 2022 will carry a real chance to get rich all year long.” – Felipe Miranda

no crisis is forever

If to make real money on the stock exchange you have to buy cheap to sell dear, we are facing the best entry point in the last 15 years. Look at the chart below:

It shows the price/profit history of the Brazilian stock exchange. Which is nothing more than the metric that measures the price of a share divided by the profit that company gives. In short, the smaller this multiple is, the cheaper a company is, since the greater the profit it makes in relation to its price.

Note that in periods of crisis, the line representing the multiple always operates at a low level. It happened in 2003, 2008, 2016, 2020 and now in 2021 again. We are at the lowest level since 2003. Okay, but what does this mean in practice? Look at this other image below:

It contains the performance of the Brazilian stock exchange in the years of crisis, which you can see in the columns in dark green downwards; and in the years following the crises, in the columns in gray and yellow.

Note that strictly every time we went into crisis and our stocks became too cheap, our index not only recovered but delivered an excellent valuation.

In 1995, the Brazilian index dropped 50%, but soon after it recovered, showing a jump of 330%. This means multiplying by 4 times the equity just by having invested in the index. And 95 was not an isolated case, on the contrary. The same happened in ALL the other big crises we had in Brazil:

In 1998, the index dropped 60%, but soon after jumped by 266%;

In 2002 the registered fall reached 42%, already high was 179%;

During the 2008 Subprime crisis, the Brazilian stock market plummeted 35%, but those who were patient and not afraid to take a stand doubled the money invested by capturing a 128% return.

All this just investing in the Brazilian index and only 2 years after the major crises. It is registered, this is not a theoretical exercise.

‘Ah, but now the interest rate is at almost 10% and in February it will increase again and go to close to 12%. Also, there are elections in 2022″.

Yes, that’s true, but in 2015 the interest rate reached 14.25% a year and the political scenario was so bad that the president was impeached a few months later. In addition, in 2022, for the first time in history, we will have 2 favorite candidates who have already been elected on other occasions. This means that for better or for worse, we already know both.

Crises are crises for a reason, yes there are implications for them to happen, No wonder stocks are discounted, people are afraid of these implications. The good news is they don’t last forever. And when they are resolved, and the graph shows us that they always are, the actions rip apart in a sudden, non-linear fashion.

Motivations change from crisis to crisis, but the results are always the same: exorbitant profits being captured by those who take the first stand, while the majority is still afraid. It happened in 1995, 98, 2002, 2008, 2015 and 2020. Is it only this time that exponential profits will not be captured?

And don’t think I’m talking about the 330% Ibovespa gave in 1995. Although it’s an excellent return, it doesn’t really change anyone’s life.

We know that past returns are no guarantee of future gains, but the fact is that the Stock Exchange is heavily punished and any improvement in the scenario could be a trigger for the recovery trajectory.

You’ve seen this happen twice and failed to make 5,000 reais turn into 1 million. And now, do you want to make the same mistake?

I am referring here to stocks that in times of recovery rise more than the average – I gave you some examples at the beginning of this text.

These are the roles of companies still unknown to the vast majority of the public that suffer most in times of crisis, but on the other hand, they explode when the problems are resolved. Take a look at the image below:

These are the results of some Brazilian actions in periods following the crises. We are talking about cases of multiplications between 500% and 25,000% for some assets.

In practical terms, this means a profit that can vary between 30 thousand reais and up to 1 million and 300 thousand reais from an initial investment of R$ 5 thousand.

Is this easy to happen? Does it happen all the time? Of course not. These are extreme and rare cases, which happen on special occasions – as can be the case today. In addition, these are cases that happen especially after a trigger is activated with more intensity: the gringo investor buying.

As you flee, they prepare for the looming biggest profit spree of the century.

Maybe you don’t know, but who really sets the stock price here in Brazil is not the local investor, but the foreign one. Historically, it represents a flow greater than 50% of trades carried out on the Brazilian stock exchange.

That’s exactly why when the gringo starts putting his foot on the accelerator here in Brazil, we can see sudden movements being initiated. It happened in the 2008 crisis, it happened in the 2016 crisis and it seems that is what will happen now, as the headline below from December of this year demonstrates:

And no less. After all, we are talking about a Brazilian stock exchange extremely out of step with the world, with the Real helping to attract foreign flows and with the Ibovespa at the lowest price/earnings level in the last 15 years.

But the information that the flow is actually starting to come is not just an important reference.

It materializes what we have seen so far, with some of the main players in the world effectively acting to appropriate what they believe to be a trend reversal for Brazilian stocks. They are acting.

From 2021 to December 15, the balance of foreign investments is positive by R$94.6 billion – in other words, purchases exceeded sales on the Stock Exchange.

Are the world’s biggest investors wrong? Or still, like to lose money? Or are they seeing something that we, inside the bubble, still can’t see?

The answer to these questions will only be known in a few months, but the fact is that: no matter how small and silent, it has already started to generate microresults. Just in yesterday’s trading session, we could already see stocks rising 11%.

Of course, this is hardly close to what companies present in post-crisis moments, but as Miranda always warns: “stocks don’t go up in a linear fashion, they show sudden jumps. We often wait for the swallows and when we see spring it’s already gone. The party ends too quickly”

Urgent Entry Timing: You Can Get Rich If You Invest In These Stocks Today

Now, it’s your time to act and not stand by and watch others gain from the recent potential taken up by doing nothing. In 2008, whoever invested in Cia Hering’s shares is now a millionaire. In 2016, those who invested in Magazine Luiza’s shares can already consider themselves retired.

Now, for Felipe Miranda, these will be the new shares with the potential to form a new legion of rich people on the Brazilian stock exchange.

They are 24 shares from companies from different sectors of the economy, but not from any sector. Key sectors that Miranda believes will benefit the most from a possible recovery.

So if you want to know the thesis and the stock portfolio of the analyst who predicted the End of Brazil in 2014 and the turnaround in 2016, click here.

Miranda has prepared a free online video where in addition to revealing how to access your wallet without any kind of financial commitment at first, he tells his whole thesis of why investing in them now may be the biggest financial hit of your life in 2022.

Remembering that timing here is critical. Depending on which day you read this article, it may be too late. The fact is that today we are still extremely behind and our Stock Exchange still operates at the lowest price-to-earnings multiple of 2015. And it is also a fact that the gringos have started to put their foot on the accelerator now.

Therefore, the recommendation is for you to have these actions in the wallet as soon as possible.