This amazing “Dark Souls 2D” could be yours forever if you redeem via the Epic Games Store in the next few hours ⋆

Yesterday, December 29, when I spoke (via MMORPGBR) about the free game that was made available on epic Games store for permanent rescue, I called attention to a theory that emerged on the web, indicating that the banners that stand in place of the store’s mysterious games give clues about the game that will be offered the next day. And yes, it looks like the players who launched this theory were right. After all, they claimed that the incredible “dark souls 2D” salt and sanctuary would be today’s gift. And yes, they got it right… let’s take a look at this gift?

According to players who analyzed the Epic Games Store banner, the presence of a salt shaker and a big “S” were enough to help them discover that the free game of the moment would be Salt and Sanctuary. The title will be available until 13:00 today, December 30 (Brasilia time) and I suggest that you do not forget to redeem it. This is a game that has a “half metroidvania” feel, but refers to the legendary Dark Souls in several aspects, especially with regard to its high level of difficulty.

And as the players’ theory of mystery games has now been confirmed, many people have already indicated that the next gift will be a franchise title. Tomb Raider. In fact, certain leaks have already suggested that we will have the release of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, that is, three games at once. Obviously, as this information has not yet been confirmed, the ideal is to keep an eye on the change in banners, which will take place today, at 1:00 pm, and hope for the best. Anyway, don’t miss out on taking advantage of the chances that EGS is giving you to expand your game library.