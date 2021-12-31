This morning (December 29) Petrobras concluded the sale of 27 more onshore oil exploration and production fields for almost R$ 1 billion to the Rio de Janeiro company Karavan Óleo e Gás

onshore oil field (onshore)

Brazilian oil giant Petrobras announced this morning (12/29) to the market that it has completed the sale of its entire stake in 27 onshore oil exploration and production fields, located in Espírito Santo, jointly known as Polo Cricaré , to the Rio de Janeiro company Karavan O&G P. The deal was made for US$ 155 million.

According to a Petrobras report, the operation was concluded today with the payment of US$ 27 million to the state-owned company, with the adjustments provided for in the contract. The amount received at closing is added to the amount of US$ 11 million paid to the company upon signing the sales contract. The sale agreement also provides for $118 million in contingent payments related to future oil prices.

Remembering that the Brazilian oil company Petrobras continues to increasingly focus its resources on oil fields in deep and ultra-deep waters.

As of the sale, Karavan O&G Participações will hold 51% of the Special Purpose Entity (SPE), while Seacrest Capital Group Limited will hold the remaining 49%.

According to the president of Karavan Oil & Gas, Fabiano Ramos, one of the reasons for the company’s attraction to Polo Cricaré was the business environment in Espírito Santo. “Throughout this time the company has been operating, we were selective in the opportunities we sought, and what weighed in our decision regarding the 27 oil fields was the pro-business and ethical environment present in the State of Espírito Santo,” he said.

The executive also said that the company hopes to operate in Espírito Santo with governance and social and environmental responsibility. “Finally, we are optimistic about the onshore oil fields, we are certain that it will generate an increase in tax revenues and bring benefits to the municipalities in the region. We will be a generator of employment and local income”, he said.

About 27 onshore oil exploration and production fields

Polo Cricaré comprises 27 land concessions located in the State of Espírito Santo in the municipalities of São Mateus, Jaguaré, Linhares and Conceição da Barra.

The onshore oil fields are: Biguá, Cacimbas, Campo Grande, Córrego Cedro Norte, Córrego Cedro Norte Sul, Córrego Dourado, Córrego das Pedras, Cedro Farm, Cedro Norte Farm, Queimadas Farm, São Jorge Farm, Guriri, Inhambu, Jacutinga, Lagoa Bonita, Lagoa Suruaca, Mariricu, Mariricu Norte, Rio Itaúnas, Rio Preto, Rio Preto Oeste, Rio Preto Sul, Rio São Mateus, São Mateus, São Mateus East, Seriema and Tabuiaiá.

