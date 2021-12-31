This WhatsApp scam can steal your personal and financial data

Phishing attacks are not uncommon on WhatsApp, but during the holiday season, scammers get more active. One of these phishing links is circulating, which attracts users with gifts, but can steal a person’s personal and financial data if you click on a link.

It has been reported that the link with Rediroff.ru can infect iOS and Android smartphones along with Windows PC. The scam would have affected a large number of WhatsApp users.

According to the CNBC report, cyber attackers first send a link to Rediroff.ru in the URL to WhatsApp users along with the message. The message promises expensive rewards and gifts, but to claim the rewards, the user must respond to a suspicious survey.

It was reported that once users finished filling out the questionnaires they were redirected to a different website. Users were asked to fill in important information, including name, age, address, bank details and other personal data. The scammers then manage to steal the data and sell it on the dark web.

Cybercriminals can also install potentially unwanted apps on the user’s device. Attackers can also use the information to send spam emails to the user’s contacts whose details have been compromised.

Phishing attacks will never stop, but it’s important for users to keep their eyes open and not believe everything they read online. The first thing users must do is check the authenticity of the link. If the link contains Rediroff.ru in the URL, they should ignore the link and delete it.

No authorized company will send a message claiming to offer a gift. Even if this happens, the link and message content will be created properly. However, in suspicious messages, you will always find that the message is grammatically incorrect or the link is broken.

However, if you happen to click any link accidentally, you should scan your devices for any unwanted malware or unwanted apps.

If you also find apps that don’t look genuine to you, please uninstall the app immediately. The festive season is seen as the perfect occasion to deceive unsuspecting users who are likely to believe in getting a gift.