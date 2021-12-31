tiger is sacrificed after biting the arm of a zoo employee

posted on 12/30/2021 3:51 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

A tiger was shot dead in a Florida zoo, in the United States, after biting a cleaning worker who had put his arm inside his cage, authorities and the local press said.

The Naples zoo worker “was petting or feeding” the eight-year-old male Malayan tiger, “unauthorized and dangerous activities,” as the Collier County Sheriff’s office detailed in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday night. fair (29).

“Initial reports indicate that the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled him into the enclosure, after the man walked through an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the tiger enclosure,” the note says.

The first policeman to arrive “kicked the grate to try to get the tiger to release the man’s arm from its mouth, but was eventually forced to shoot the animal.”

According to the sheriff’s statement, after the shooting, the tiger moved to the back of the enclosure, where it remained unmoved.

The American press later reported, citing zoo officials, that the tiger, named Eko, had died.

A statement released this Thursday (30) on the zoo’s website said the site was closed due to an investigation “and to allow our staff to process what happened and begin the painful process” of digesting this tragedy.

The janitor, who is in his 20s, “was seriously injured” and was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s note.

Eko arrived at the Naples Zoo about two years ago, according to the establishment’s website.

Malaysian tigers are classified as a critically endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) “Red List”.