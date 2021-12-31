The new Tomb Raider trilogy is free for PC for a limited time. The offer is from the Epic Games Store, which brings Tomb Raider Game of the Year, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition free to players.

The three acclaimed titles can be redeemed free of charge at the Epic store until January 6, 2022, when the promotion ends and the company starts offering Gods Will Fall. Once rescued, games are permanently integrated into your game library. With that done, they can be downloaded and played anytime on any PC, as long as you are using your account.

How to rescue the Tomb Raider trilogy for free?

To rescue the three games from the Tomb Raider trilogy, you need to log in to the Epic Games website or launcher. You should then proceed to the section on Store and there you will find the category Free games, where the titles are listed. Just click on each one of them and, on the respective game pages, press the Get button. This will open a native pop-up where you must press the button to checkout. Thus, you will have redeemed all three games for free.

To access them, you must go to the Library and download them to play. Check out what you need to have on your PC to run the games below.

Minimum and Recommended Tomb Raider Specs: GOTY

Minimum

OS: Windows XP Service Pack 3, Windows Vista, 7, 8 (32-bit/64-bit)

Processor: Dual Core Processor: 2.1GHz AMD Athlon64 X2 (4050+), 1.86GHz Intel Core2 Duo (E6300)

Memory: 1GB of memory (2GB on Vista)

DirectX: 9.0c

Storage: 12GB

DirectX 9 Compatible Graphics Card with 512MB VRAM: AMD Radeon HD 2600 XT, NVIDIA 8600

Recommended

OS: Windows Vista, Windows 7 or Windows 8

Processor: Quad Core Processor: AMD Phenom II X4 955, Intel Core i5-750

Memory: 4GB of memory (2GB on Vista)

DirectX: 11

Storage: 12GB

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card with 1GB VRAM: AMD Radeon HD 5870, NVIDIA GTX 480

Rise of the Tomb Raider Minimum and Recommended Specs: 20 Year Celebration

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 6 GB

DirectX: 11

Storage: 25GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 650 2GB or AMD HD7770 2GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K

Memory: 8 GB

DirectX: 11

Storage: 25GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 980Ti 2560×1440 or NVIDIA GTX 970 1920×1080

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Minimum and Recommended Specs: Definitive Edition

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Intel i3-3220 or equivalent AMD

Memory: 8 GB

DirectX: 11

Storage: 40GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 660/GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7770

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K at 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 at 3.20GHz

Memory: 16 GB

DirectX: 11

Storage: 40GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

