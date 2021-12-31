Tomb Raider Trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store (PC); see requirements | Action games

🎮 Epic Games Store gives away one free game per day and does year-end promotion

The Tomb Raider trilogy retells the story of Lara Croft through three games where she goes from survivor to legendary explorer — Photo: Play/Epic Games Store

The 2013 Tomb Raider reboot focused on Lara Croft’s origins, with a younger version of the character who needed to survive in a hostile environment. From Rise of the Tomb Raider, the character was already more adventurous and traveled around the world in search of artifacts with supernatural powers in a race against the paramilitary group Trinity. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara is a complete warrior, but her actions trigger a process that will lead to the end of the world and she will have to do everything to avoid it in a few days.

The gameplay of the three games is similar and quite complete, with open areas to explore, stealth elements, shootouts against villains, optional tombs with puzzles and much more. During her journey, Lara also gets points to improve her skills, besides being able to hunt animals and explore the scenarios in search of materials to improve her weapons.

Due to the high demand for games, the Epic Games Store may experience instability, such as problems logging in, rescuing games, or installing games on your client on your PC. Just wait until the digital store situation normalizes and try again at different times.

Tomb Raider (2013): Minimum requirements

Minimum requirementsRecommended configuration
Operational system:Windows XP SP 3, Windows Vista, Windows 7 or 8 (32 or 64 Bit)Windows Vista, Windows 7 or 8
Processor:Dual Core: Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 GHz or AMD Athlon64 X2 2.1 GHzQuad Core: Intel Core i5-750 or AMD Phenom II X4 955
RAM memory:1GB (2GB on Windows Vista)4GB
Video card:Geforce 8600 or Radeon HD 2600Geforce GTX 480 or Radeon HD 5870
DirectX:9.0c11
Storage:12 GB of available space12 GB of available space

Rise of the Tomb Raider: Minimum requirements

Minimum requirementsRecommended configuration
Operational system:Windows 7 (64 Bit)Windows 10 (64 Bits)
Processor:Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalentIntel Core i7-3770K
RAM memory:6 GB8 GB
Video card:Geforce GTX 650 (2GB) or Radeon HD 7770 (2GB)Geforce GTX 980ti or Geforce GTX 970
DirectX:1111
Storage:25GB of available space25GB of available space

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Minimum requirements

Minimum requirementsRecommended configuration
Operational system:Windows 7 (64 Bit)Windows 10 (64 Bits)
Processor:Intel Core i3-3220 or AMD equivalentIntel Core i7 4770K 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2GHz
RAM memory:8 GB16 GB
Video card:Geforce GTX 660, GTX 1050 or Radeon HD 7770Geforce GTX 1060 (6GB) or Radeon RX 480 (8GB)
DirectX:1112
Storage:40 GB of available space40 GB of available space

