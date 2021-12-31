Tomb Raider Trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store (PC); see requirements | Action games

🎮 Epic Games Store gives away one free game per day and does year-end promotion
The Tomb Raider trilogy retells the story of Lara Croft through three games where she goes from survivor to legendary explorer — Photo: Play/Epic Games Store
The 2013 Tomb Raider reboot focused on Lara Croft’s origins, with a younger version of the character who needed to survive in a hostile environment. From Rise of the Tomb Raider, the character was already more adventurous and traveled around the world in search of artifacts with supernatural powers in a race against the paramilitary group Trinity. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara is a complete warrior, but her actions trigger a process that will lead to the end of the world and she will have to do everything to avoid it in a few days.
The gameplay of the three games is similar and quite complete, with open areas to explore, stealth elements, shootouts against villains, optional tombs with puzzles and much more. During her journey, Lara also gets points to improve her skills, besides being able to hunt animals and explore the scenarios in search of materials to improve her weapons.
Due to the high demand for games, the Epic Games Store may experience instability, such as problems logging in, rescuing games, or installing games on your client on your PC. Just wait until the digital store situation normalizes and try again at different times.
Tomb Raider (2013): Minimum requirements
|Minimum requirements
|Recommended configuration
|Operational system:
|Windows XP SP 3, Windows Vista, Windows 7 or 8 (32 or 64 Bit)
|Windows Vista, Windows 7 or 8
|Processor:
|Dual Core: Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 GHz or AMD Athlon64 X2 2.1 GHz
|Quad Core: Intel Core i5-750 or AMD Phenom II X4 955
|RAM memory:
|1GB (2GB on Windows Vista)
|4GB
|Video card:
|Geforce 8600 or Radeon HD 2600
|Geforce GTX 480 or Radeon HD 5870
|DirectX:
|9.0c
|11
|Storage:
|12 GB of available space
|12 GB of available space
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Minimum requirements
|Minimum requirements
|Recommended configuration
|Operational system:
|Windows 7 (64 Bit)
|Windows 10 (64 Bits)
|Processor:
|Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent
|Intel Core i7-3770K
|RAM memory:
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Video card:
|Geforce GTX 650 (2GB) or Radeon HD 7770 (2GB)
|Geforce GTX 980ti or Geforce GTX 970
|DirectX:
|11
|11
|Storage:
|25GB of available space
|25GB of available space
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Minimum requirements
|Minimum requirements
|Recommended configuration
|Operational system:
|Windows 7 (64 Bit)
|Windows 10 (64 Bits)
|Processor:
|Intel Core i3-3220 or AMD equivalent
|Intel Core i7 4770K 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2GHz
|RAM memory:
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Video card:
|Geforce GTX 660, GTX 1050 or Radeon HD 7770
|Geforce GTX 1060 (6GB) or Radeon RX 480 (8GB)
|DirectX:
|11
|12
|Storage:
|40 GB of available space
|40 GB of available space