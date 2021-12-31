Twin Sumatran tiger cubs born in the US – News

The Dallas Zoo, USA, presented to the world this week through his Instagram account, two new Sumatran tiger cubs, an endangered species. The two little ones, a male and a female, are twins and have not yet been named.

“With only between 400 and 600 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild, each birth is a huge victory for this critically endangered species,” the zoo said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the population once again with these latest adorable additions.”

According to the zoo, the puppies were born weighing just over 1 kilogram and are growing rapidly, thanks to the help of local professionals. The mother of the animals had problems producing milk and, for this reason, the twins had to be bottle-fed.

The tigers are the offspring of Sukacita, the mother, and Kuasa, the father, the same ones who conceived Sumini, another cub born at the zoo, on August 2 of this year. Eventually, the zoo staff plans to introduce them to each other and help them exist as a litter.

*intern of R7, under the supervision of Pablo Marques