Two days before the draw, woman loses Mega da Virada jackpot tickets made in the ‘firm’

Supplies buyer Gislaine Vieira, 36, made a post on a female group on facebook looking for an envelope that, she says, has tickets from a “bolão” of the Mega-Sena of the turn.

The woman asked for help on the social network in search of envelope, which she suspects that lost in the region of the Boqueirão neighborhood, in Curitiba. “I’m desperate and I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Every year, Gislaine is responsible for the “sweepstakes” of the company you work for. This time, 100 employees participated and each one gave BRL 10 for her, totalizing BRL 1000. The woman delivered 78 tickets to company employees, but lost 22 of them, which were inside the envelope.

Not knowing what to do, he sent a message to the 22 people explaining the situation. Only one responded saying: “You will find it!”.

Until the publication of the report, there was no news about the whereabouts of the envelope.

(Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

what does the box say

The report sought out Caixa Econômica Federal, which informed that the prize can only be withdrawn at Caixa agencies, with the original winning ticket in hand. For those who placed the bet via the Loterias Caixa portal, they can even withdraw without a paper ticket, as the bet is online and is registered in the player’s CPF (and only he can redeem the prize).

Check out the full official statement from Caixa:

“The bank informs that the payment of net lottery prizes, above BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), can only be made at CAIXA branches, upon presentation of proof of original identity with CPF and receipt original and winning bet. Tickets cannot contain damages or erasures that prevent verification of the authenticity of the document.

For bets registered on the CAIXA Lotteries portal, the game is already linked to the CPF of the portal’s registration, which guarantees the player that only he will be able to request the redemption of the prize.

More information at “Receive your prize”: https://www.caixa.gov.br/loterias/regras-sorteio/Paginas/default.aspx#3737asp

ticket care

For bets placed in lottery units, with the ticket being issued to the bearer, for your safety, it is important that the winner identifies himself on the back of the ticket with his full name, identification document number and CPF. In this way, the bettor ensures that no one else withdraws the prize. Learn more about this procedure at: https://caixanoticias.caixa.gov.br/noticia/11402/ganhou-na-loteria-fique-atento-para-proteger-seu-bilhete-e-nao-perder-o-prazo .

CAIXA Lotteries are an important instrument to promote social development in Brazil, as it directs almost half of its entire collection to social programs and projects in areas such as sports, culture, social security, health, safety, among others.”

