Two doses of Janssen would reduce number of hospitalizations for Ômicron – News

People vaccinated with two doses of Janssen can be 85% protected from the need for hospitalization after being infected with the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus, according to a study carried out in South Africa whose details were revealed on Thursday (30).

The survey was conducted with a sample of 69,092 healthcare professionals who received a booster dose of Janssen – the same formula they had received in the first dose – between November 15th and December 20th.

At that time, South Africa was experiencing its fourth major wave of Covid-19 cases, driven by the Ômicron variant.

In particular, the researchers noted that efficacy against hospitalization was 63% right after the second inoculation and that protection “increased over time”, reaching 84% after two weeks and 85% one month after the booster.

The study, which counts among its authors the renowned researcher Linda-Gail Bekker, has already been published as pre-print and must be submitted to peer review in the scientific community.

South Africa began offering booster shots to its general population last week, but before this measure took effect, the country had already started offering them to its health professionals through a special program. called Sisonke.

The formulas used for vaccination against Covid-19 in South Africa, which was the first country to alert the world to the detection of Ômicron, at the end of November, are from Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen.

With an estimated 3.4 million cases and nearly 91,000 deaths, South Africa is the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic on the African continent.

The vaccination rate, however, is still low – only about 27% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The current wave of Ômicron-driven cases, while causing a greater number of infections compared to other variants, is leaving a significantly lower proportion of deaths and hospitalizations.