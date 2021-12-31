Uberlândia confirms first case of Influenza H3N2

Uberlândia confirmed the first case of Influenza A/H3N2 in the city. The patient, who did not have his identity, sex and age informed, is being treated for the flu in the private network, according to the Municipal Health Department.

The folder informed, through a note, that the patient was notified as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), with symptoms onset on Sunday (26), after Christmas. “With the performance of exams in the private network, it was found a reagent for H3N2”, confirmed the Municipal Secretariat.

Also according to the note released by the folder in Uberlândia, “the Health Care Network has already carried out extensive active search and monitoring in the coverage area” of the municipality.

In Minas Gerais, the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) identified 195 cases of Influenza A/H3N2 and one of Influenza A/H1N1 in the state, between December 1st and 28th, according to the State Health Department (SES- MG). The result happened through research focused on the flu virus using the methodology of the RT-PCR exam.

The H3N2 variant is pointed out by specialists as responsible for the great increase in flu cases in different regions of the country this end of year. They recommend that the population maintain the biosafety protocols used for Covid-19, such as washing their hands frequently and wearing a mask covering their nose and mouth, to prevent the spread of the virus.