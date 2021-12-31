Ubisoft can delete accounts due to inactivity • Eurogamer.pt

Ubisoft may delete accounts after a long period of inactivity and this means losing access to games purchased from their digital store, as discovered by a player.

According to a PCWorld player, in 2020 he decided to sell his PC and stop playing after feeling that he was spending too much time playing and that it was affecting his health.

However, about a year later he decided to buy a new PC to play again, but found that his Ubisoft account was closed and he lost access to the games he bought. Games purchased from other stores were available, but games like Rainbow Six or Assassin’s Creed titles were not.

Ubisoft responded that only accounts that have been inactive for 4 years can be flagged for inactivity deactivation and that any accounts with associated purchases cannot be closed. This, they say, is an anomaly and not the rule.

Despite this, this user’s account was even closed and he even shared an email from Ubisoft where he is notified that he has been inactive for over a year and the account could be closed.