‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Santiago gets mad at Barbara and makes his daughter cry with rage





Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will make Barbara (Alinne Moraes) cry with rage in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’. According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, of the newspaper ‘O Globo’, the rich woman will reveal a setup by her father, but it will take a turnaround from the businessman.

According to the publication, Santiago will pay for an advertising campaign to star Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão). But Barbara will tell her sister everything. “What I’m talking about, Rebeca, is that you’re not old enough to be chosen as a poster girl. For God’s sake, the name says: girl! He bought this campaign. And nobody thinks that’s wrong, right? “, will say the villain.

Indignant, Santiago will seek answers from the villain: “Just one question, Barbara: what do you get out of it? What do you get out of humiliating your sister?”

“That’s where it is. I don’t win. I tie. I made an agreement to buy a text and you made an agreement to buy a campaign. The only difference is that I was the only one to be stoned”, he will say Is it over there.