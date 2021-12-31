Uncle’s daughter who died with Marília Mendonça is discharged after undergoing heart surgery

Widow of Abicieli Silveira, uncle of Marília Mendonça who was one of the victims of the plane crash that occurred in November this year, Nayara Moura Sousa used her profile on social media to share news of her daughter’s surgery. Cousin of Marília, Laura, 7 months old, was born with congenital heart disease, an abnormality in the structure and function of the heart. The disease was discovered through a fetal echocardiogram, in the 36th week of pregnancy. The medical procedure corrected part of the problem.

Nayara Souza posted a photo after her daughter’s surgery Photo: Reproduction / O GLOBO

“Dr. José Pedro da Silva, one of the surgeons who changed the history of congenital heart disease. Those hands created the ‘Cone Technique’. He completely changed the prognosis of thousands of children around the world. Thank you, your hands are used by God”, she wrote in the photo that shows Laura, with the scar from the surgery, and the doctor who performed the procedure, in a hospital in São Paulo. Nayara, who lives in Goiânia, also published photos of Laura with a Santa Claus, as the family spent Christmas in the hospital, on the plane returning home.

Laura, daughter of Marília Mendonça’s uncle, spent Christmas in hospital Photo: Reproduction / O GLOBO

Read more: Son of Marília Mendonça thinks ‘mom is traveling’

“I had a thousand things going through my head. Fear, insecurity, not having your dad on our side… Anyway, it was very difficult for me”, reported the country singer’s sister-in-law, in an Instagram publication, as she replayed the moments beside the daughter in the hospital. “When I left you there in the operating room, already sedated, the anesthesiologist looked at her and said: ‘Now you give her a little kiss and I’ll give her back to you in a little while.’ Once again my heart was in pieces,” he added. . Cousin of Marília Mendonça

Last month, Nayara showed followers that her husband used to leave affectionate letters under her pillow before he went to work. In emotional posts, she published images of the scraps and wrote: “Half of me went with you”. The couple had been together for four years, and had just celebrated the birth of their daughter just before the accident.

remember the case

The aircraft carrying the singer Marília Mendonça crashed shortly after 3 pm on Friday, November 5, in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga (MG), close to the access to BR 474, where Marília would perform a show.

The plane crash resulted in the death of the singer and four others. The deaths of its producer Henrique Ribeiro, his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, as well as the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and Tarciso Pessoa Viana, respectively, were also confirmed.