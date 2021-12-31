Understand why Palmeiras does not intend to enter into negotiations by Philippe Coutinho | palm trees

The news that midfielder Philippe Coutinho, from Barcelona, ​​intends to play in Brazil in 2022, in addition to the Catalan club’s interest in getting rid of the athlete, excited Palmeiras fans on social networks with a possible signing.

However, Verdão does not intend at this moment to make any attack by the 29-year-old midfielder.

The salary issue already rules out any possibility at Palmeiras. According to information from the Spanish press, the player earns 15 million euros a year (about R$ 95 million).

In addition, Barcelona needs to get rid of Coutinho’s salary in order to register new players, according to the rules of the Spanish League. Thus, the club would not release the midfielder for free or with the payment of a small part of the salary.

Anyway, the values ​​that would involve this hiring are seen as out of any reality at Palmeiras.

Only the contribution of a company would make a business of this magnitude possible, something that does not exist at the moment and is not considered in Verdão.

A possible hiring of Coutinho along these lines is also seen as something outside the project and the pattern that Palmeiras has had in recent years, both thinking about the present and the future.

The focus of the board, headed by the new president Leila Pereira, is to hire young players, who earn income on the field and have resale potential.

Even the club “reserves” its big investment of the season in hiring a center forward. This is the main request of coach Abel Ferreira, in addition to a left-handed defender.

The board has been working on big names and intends to spend a considerable amount of money on the role player. Paying Coutinho’s salaries would also influence the financial part for the arrival of the center forward.

Palmeiras have already announced the arrivals of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielder Atuesta and forward Rafael Navarro for 2022.

