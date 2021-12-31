Unhurried and confident, Atlético-MG leaves a meeting with Jorge Jesus for 2022 – 12/30/2021

Atlético-MG is very confident that they will have Jorge Jesus as their coach from January onwards. So much so that the board of Alvinegra will not meet with the Portuguese coach this weekend. Rooster and Jesus will only resume conversations at the beginning of next week. A new virtual meeting was scheduled for this Thursday (30), but the meeting was postponed at the coach’s request.

Internally, there is a sense of optimism, after all Atlético is able to meet all the coach’s requests: strong squad, ability to strengthen the team and financial strength to afford a robust contract. As players return from vacation only on the 17th of next month, the board of alvinegra is in no hurry to choose the new coach.

At this moment, Atlético fears only a reversal in the posture of Jorge Jesus or an unexpected proposal. But with Flamengo out of the picture, after hitting Paulo Sousa, it will be difficult for the Portuguese to have such a favorable situation in the coming days.

Jorge Jesus is seen as the ideal name to take over the Atlético’s locker room after the 2021 achievements. Taking on a squad that was champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil won’t be easy, unless you’re a coach with enough representation. Which is the case of Jorge Jesus.

Conversations with Jorge Jesus will resume next week, after New Year’s Eve.