Unimed CG delivers two new ambulances to SOS Unimed – (Photo: Publicity)

This December, two new ambulances joined the SOS Unimed fleet, one Type D-ICU and the other Type B (basic), both structured with modern and state-of-the-art equipment to serve users. The symbolic delivery of the vehicles took place at Hospital Unimed Campo Grande.

The keys to the ambulances were given to one of the drivers by the CEO of Unimed Campo Grande, Dr. Maurício Simões Corrêa, who at the time said that this was one of the cooperative’s biggest investments. “This is a way of giving back and valuing the professionals who work in this extremely important service, with total dedication and professionalism, but mainly so that assistance to users is provided with the best conditions and total safety. Without a doubt, one of the biggest investments made by our cooperative in recent times”.

Dr. Maurício also announced that the personal insurance was extended to the entire crew and that there is already expectation of expanding the service to the interior of Mato Grosso do Sul and even outside the state.

On the occasion, the technical director of Hospital Unimed CG, Dr. Cezar Augusto Vendas Galhardo, also highlighted the importance of the service. “We started with a small service, which came out of the Emergency Room and which grew a lot. We are proud of what SOS Unimed represents for our community and for each of the professionals who wore the shirt since the beginning, understanding the idea of ​​this project that today brings such a positive result for Unimed Campo Grande, but mainly for our beneficiaries”, he pointed out.

Dr. Rodrigo Quadros, medical coordinator of SOS Unimed, took the opportunity to thank the investment. “We are very grateful to Unimed Campo Grande for giving us the necessary conditions so that we can carry out our work in the best possible way. This is a great Christmas gift for all of us. I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm that we will continue to provide excellent service to all users”, he said.

The first medical coordinator of SOS Unimed, in 1998, Dr. Ricardo Dutra Aydos, was also present during the delivery. “We started very small, without the hospital structure we have today. Our service has grown a lot in recent years, with home care, in protected areas, removing patients for special exams, so it is essential that we have new and well-equipped vehicles to serve users with Unimed quality”, he highlighted.

Paulo Ricardo Queiroz da Rocha, coordinator of SOS, highlighted the progress of the service in recent years. “We had a gigantic evolution in recent years and now we will continue to carry the Unimed brand with excellence and always offering a service with total safety, quality and well-being to all those who use our service”.

With the new ambulances, SOS Unimed now has five ambulances and a rapid intervention vehicle (VIR) in the fleet.

Also present during the symbolic delivery were the clinical director of Hospital Unimed CG, Dr. Ari Miotto Junior, the assistance and Own Resources manager Claudenice Valente, the Hospital administrative manager, Ricardo da Silva Gouvea, and the entire team of SOS collaborators Unimed.