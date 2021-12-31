United wins with a CR7 goal and returns to the G6 on Ferguson’s party night – 12/30/2021

Manchester United took the field on a special night. The legendary former coach Alex Ferguson turns 80 this Friday and was honored by fans at Old Trafford. Even better, the team fulfilled its mission and beat Burney 3-1. McTominay, Mee (own) and Cristiano Ronaldo all scored the home team’s goals, while Lennon added a discount for the visitors.

With two games less than the leader Manchester City (50), United reached 31 points and took the sixth place. Burnley, in turn, remains in the 18th position of the English Championship, within the relegation zone.

Manchester United supporters are here for a joyeux anniversaire au plus grand entraîneur de l’histoire de leur club ! Sir Alex Ferguson fetera ses 80 ans demain ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cCL3MFESEe — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) December 30, 2021

Excited, Manchester United had solid performance from the first minutes. With an engaging game, the hosts did not take long to open the scoreboard. At 8min, McTominay took advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s wrong domain to finish with category.

The team followed on top of the opponent and the second goal came in a great play by Sancho. At 26min he sewed opponents on the left and sent them to the net. The referee caught a deviation from defender Mee, who was awarded the own goal.

Without much prominence so far, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to score the net in one of the easiest goals of his career. McTominay finished with strength and saw the goalkeeper hit the bar and left clean for the Portuguese. Burnley cashed before the break. Lennon made a great individual play and a great goal: 3-1.

In the second half, the game cooled considerably. Manchester United seemed satisfied with the result and clearly lacking the same momentum as the opening leg. Even so, he still had the best chance. Cavani received it from Cristiano Ronaldo and saw Hennessey make a great save – the refereeing signaled the Uruguayan’s impediment in the sequence.