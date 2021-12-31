Unstoppable, World’s Oldest Player Signs New Club

Kazuyoshi Miura, 54, played for several Brazilian teams and even made the Japanese national team. Photo: (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave football. I don’t know how long I’ll keep playing, (retirement) it could be tomorrow or in two or three years.” With these words, Kazuyoshi Miura, known for Kazu, the world’s oldest footballer, confirmed earlier this year in an interview with FIFA’s website that he planned to continue using his magic on the field for as long as possible.

And he did, after his sluggish season at Yokohama FC, where he played just 43 minutes spread over four games, Kazu agreed to drop divisions and was signed by Suzuka Point Getters, which plays in the fourth division of Japanese football and that’s where he will continue to do what you love most throughout 2022.

Born on February 26, 1967 in Shiizouka, he moved to Brazil with his family to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional football player. Kazu made his debut in a main team at Juventus da Mooca, later still played for Santos, Matsubara-PR, CRB, XV de Piracicaba, Coritiba and other teams. In addition to his club career, the experienced player also managed to shine with his country’s shirt: he scored 55 goals in 89 games played for the Japanese national team.

The 54-year-old player was a true source of inspiration for the creators of SuperChampions or Captain Tsubasa. Through its protagonist, Oliver Atom, who was Japan’s greatest promise in the animated series, an attempt was made to represent Miura’s career, although at the time of publication he was only 31 years old and no one imagined that two decades later he would continue his career.