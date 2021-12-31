Upset hits: rap by Xamã, posthumous hits by Marília and forró by Danny and Marcynho Sensação close the year at the top | Music

Anyone who wants to put the most recent hits from Brazil on the comedy playlist will find news that have risen fast in the charts in recent weeks:

The year ends dominated by partnerships launched before her death by Marília Mendonça with several artists that became posthumous successes.

Another phenomenon of the turnaround is the footsteps of Marcynho Sensação from Paraíba and MC from São Paulo Danny.

One of the biggest hits that emerged at the end of the year is “Malvadão 3”, by the carioca rapper Xamã.

There are five partnerships recorded with Marília and released right before her death, among the most played in streaming: “Presepada”, “Forget-me if you’re capable” and “Tudo but voce” with Maiara & Maraísa, “Go home today” with George Henrique & Rodrigo.

Marcynho Sensação emerged on the wave of forró pisadinha has several songs on the charts. The MC from São Paulo Danny appeared in funk, approached brega-funk and now stands out in several hits by pisadinha. The two join forces with Paulo Pires in “Ameaça”, at the top of the YouTube ranking.

The first place on Spotify is “Malvadão 3”, by the carioca rapper Xamã with Gustah and NeoBeats. Discover the story of the former salesman who emerged in the rhyming battles in Rio de Janeiro.

See Spotify’s Daily Top 10 and YouTube Weekly at the end of 2021:

“Malvadão 3” – Shaman, Gustah, Neo Beats “Go Home Today” – George Henrique & Rodrigo, Marília Mendonça “Forget Me If You Can” – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa “Toma Toma Vapo Vapo” – Zé Felipe, Mc Danny “Scratch” – Henrique & Juliano “Presepada” – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa “Parada Louca” – Mari Fernandez, Marcynho Sensação “Threat” – Paulo Pires, Mc Danny, Marcynho Sensação “Blocked” – Gusttavo Lima “GALOPA” – Pedro Sampaio

“Threat” – Paulo Pires, MC Danny & Marcynho Sensação “Parada Louca” – Mari Fernandez & Marcynho Sensação “Toma Toma Vapo Vapo” – Zé Felipe & MC Danny “White Head (Live)” – Tierry “Presepada” – Marília Mendonça & Maiara & Maraisa “Everyone But You” – Marília Mendonça & Maiara & Maraisa “Pandora (feat. Mc GP & Vulgo FK)” – Dj Matt D & Minor MC “Go Home Today (Live)” George Henrique & Rodrigo feat. Marília Mendonça “Cê Tá Prepared (Live)” Tayrone & Marília Mendonça “GALOPA” – Pedro Sampaio