US and UK reach record contagion and promote booster dose

posted on 12/30/2021 11:51 AM / updated on 12/30/2021 11:51 AM



(credit: Nelson Almeida/AFP)

US and UK have been setting records for new covid-19 cases. According to specialists, the Delta variants and mainly Ômicron are responsible for the new wave of infections. The seven-day moving average of cases in the US reached 267,000 on Wednesday, 29, according to the The New York Times. The United Kingdom added 183,000 new infections in 24 hours – in the country, 90% of admissions are for those who did not take the booster dose.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the “tsunami” of Ômicron infections over the past seven days increases the pressure on health systems, which are “on the brink of collapse”. In the US, Ômicron outperformed the Delta variant in just a few weeks and represents 96.3% of new cases in three northwestern US states (Oregon, Washington and Idaho), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

In the UK, the situation is repeated. Scotland, for example, reported 15,849 new tests positive for covid in 24 hours, the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic, beating the previous record of 11,030 recorded on 26 December. England’s daily number also set a record, with 138,287 cases on Wednesday, down from 117,093 on Tuesday.

With records of new cases, hospitalizations also increase. The US has averaged over 71,000 a day. Deaths are also on the rise, with a daily average of 1,243 – as of January 26, the country reported 3,342 deaths, the highest number so far. “A tidal wave of Ômicron cases will likely flood much of the country within the next month,” said Neil Sehgal, a professor at the University of Maryland.

The Ômicron variant is faster than others, including Delta, to infect vaccinated people. In the UK, 9 out of 10 ICUs with covid have not taken the booster dose of the vaccine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, who has made a new appeal for the population to take the additional dose before New Year’s Eve . “The Ômicron variant continues to cause real problems. We’re seeing cases increase in hospitals,” Johnson said.

Campaign

Due to the increase in cases and hospitalizations, the United Kingdom launched a new campaign to encourage vaccination. At least 57% of the population over 12 years old has already taken the extra dose. The goal is to offer reinforcement to the entire adult population before the end of the year – which authorities say is difficult. In the United States, the government of President Joe Biden is also trying to accelerate the additional dose. So far, 32.7% of the population has received the booster.

“The overall risk related to the Ômicron variant remains very high,” warned the WHO in its weekly report. The document highlights that the number of cases doubles every two to three days. (With international agencies).