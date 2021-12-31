US health agency urges people to avoid cruises; guidance is valid even for those who took the vaccine | Coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the people should avoid traveling on cruise ships, regardless of their vaccination status., as the daily cases of Covid-19 in the country reach record levels due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The vessels returned to the seas in June this year, after travel stoppages caused by the pandemic.

The CDC has increased its Covid-19 travel health warning level from three to four, citing reports of cruise case outbreaks. Level four is the highest.

The health agency has initiated investigations into Covid’s cases on more than 90 ships.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of obtaining and spreading variants of COVID-19,” the CDC said on Thursday (30).

“The CDC’s decision to raise the bar for cruise travel is particularly baffling, considering that the cases identified on cruise ships comprise a small minority of the total population on board,” said the Cruise Lines International Association.

The CDC said passengers already on cruise ships should be tested three to five days after the end of their trip and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

The health agency has reduced its warnings for cruises by one level from the highest level in June after cases declined.