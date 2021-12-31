value for 2022 is BRL 1,212

The government set the new minimum wage for 2022 at R$1,212. The value, which appears in MP (Provisional Measure) published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday (31), will be valid from January 1st. The new minimum restores only the inflation verified in 2021, with no real increase.

The minimum wage of R$1,212 represents an increase of R$112 in relation to the amount in effect during 2021, of R$1,100. Furthermore, it is above what was originally foreseen in the Budget for next year.

In the proposal sent by the government to Congress in August, the projection for the minimum was R$ 1,169. In the text approved by the congressmen on the 21st, however, the value quoted was R$ 1,210.

The changes were due to the advance of inflation in recent months.

INPC rise boosts the minimum

Under the Constitution, the government is obliged to correct the minimum wage at least for the inflation accumulated in the last year, which allows it to maintain its purchasing power.

The reference used in the correction is the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), an inflation indicator from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) which is traditionally used in salary readjustments.

During the second half of the year, projections for the 2021 INPC were rising, following the rise in the prices of items such as food, fuel and energy. This also raised estimates for the value of the minimum wage in 2022.

In the Budget approved by Congress before Christmas, the amount of R$ 1,210 took into account a projection for the INPC of 10.04%. In the text itself, however, the bill’s rapporteur, Congressman Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), cited an inflation projection of 10.18%, based on financial market calculations.

This percentage of 10.18%, applied by the government, generated the value of R$ 1,212 for the new minimum.

Inflation leads from minimum to largest readjustment since 2016

The 10.18% readjustment of the minimum wage was the largest since 2016. See the values ​​of the latest updates:

2022: 10.18% (BRL 1,212)

2021: 5.26% (BRL 1,100)

2020: 4.71% (BRL 1,045)

2019: 4.61% (BRL 998)

2018: 1.81% (BRL 954)

2017: 6.48% (BRL 937)

2016: 11.6% (BRL 880)

2021 INPC will still be released

The government set the minimum value based on inflation projections for 2021. However, the accumulated INPC for the year will only be officially released by the IBGE on January 11th.

This means that, in theory, the government will be able to update the minimum again for the remainder of 2022. If the INPC is above 10.18%, for example, the value could rise.

This had been done in recent years: whenever the INPC exceeded the projection used by the government to set the minimum at the beginning of the year, the government adjusted the value.

In 2021, however, the update was not made. The government of Jair Bolsonaro applied an index of 5.26% at the end of 2020 and established a minimum of R$1,100. The INPC released later was 5.45%. For all inflation to be replaced, the minimum should have gone to R$1,102 in 2021, which did not happen.

The Ministry of Economy promised that the additional R$ 2 would be incorporated into the minimum set for 2022.