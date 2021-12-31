Video! Ivete Sangalo encourages chorus against president at show: ‘Hey, Bolsonaro, go take a c*’ | celebrities



Ivete Sangalo live on Mother's Day

Rio – Ivete Sangalo, 49, became a topic on the web this Thursday, after encouraging the public to scream against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at a concert in Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte. The presentation took place on Wednesday and surprised social media because the singer is known for taking a politically neutral position.

At a certain point during the show, the audience screamed: “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take a c*”. Ivete, then, induced those present to scream louder. “Didn’t hear, it’s low,” she replied as she heard the fans’ chorus. The singer even danced while spectators protested against the president. “He’ll end up listening, it was so loud,” joked Ivete, who received applause from fans.

The Bahian singer’s posture surprised everyone as she is known for not taking a political stance. A few months ago, Ivete was even called “exempt” by netizens for not criticizing the federal government’s lack of combating the pandemic.