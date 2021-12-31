Viih Tube drinks too much at a pre-New Year’s Eve party and confesses he hooked up with Arthur · TV News

Arthur Picoli has joined Viih Tube’s “Piggyback” list. At least, that’s what she let slip in a video in which she appears all excited at a party in São Miguel do Gostoso, in Rio Grande do Norte. Questioned by the digital influencer known as Alvxaro, the ex-BBB confirmed that she has already stayed with the boy who was the actress Carla Diaz’s affair in the most watched house in the country.

In a video posted on Instagram’s Stories tool, YouTuber meets BBB21’s fellows in what appears to be the VIP area of ​​a party. “Victoria, have you already caught Arthur?”, asked Alvxaro.

The influencer just nodded to confirm. The physical educator did not deny the information given by her friend, he just turned away to try to avoid the subject.

The video confirms the rumors that surfaced in November about Arthur and Viih Tube staying at a resort in Bahia. Former MTV Gabi Prado confirmed the information, but the ex-BBBs tried to remain discreet in relation to the makeout.

Watch the video in which Viih Tube confirms that he hooked up with Arthur:

loose in crumbs

YouTuber broke up with Bruno Magri for three years this year, after discovering that she had been betrayed during the confinement of BBB21. She has already warned that she now intends to take advantage of her “single stage”, which reached its apex after she swiped Gkay’s Rustle.

“I really can’t say how many people I was fussy with. We spoke in their 46s, because we know they’re in their 40s, but I really don’t know how many people,” said the blonde.

Currently, the ex-BBB is enjoying the affair with Lipe Ribeiro, but without giving up other stays, like the eight people who originated the meme at Gessica Kayane’s party, among others. “I’m nobody’s,” decreed the blogger.