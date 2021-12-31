Vinícius Jr. passes Neymar in market value and is the 3rd in the world, says website – 12/31/2021

Going through a great time at Real Madrid, Vinicius Júnior surpassed Neymar in market value. According to the Transfermarkt, a website specializing in transfers, the former Flamengo player is valued at 100 million euros (about R$ 632 million at the current price).

In this way, the 20 shirt of the Spanish team assumed the post of third most valuable player in the world. It is surpassed only by Frenchman Kyllian Mbappé (PSG) and Norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), by 160 million (BRL 1 billion) and 150 million (BRL 950 million) of euros, respectively.

With 12 goals and ten assists in 26 games in the 2021/22 season, Vinicius Júnior also became the most valuable Brazilian player, surpassing Neymar, who is valued at 90 million euros (BRL 569 million). The PSG shirt 10 occupied the leadership of the Brazilian player with the highest market value since 2013.

Recently, in an interview with Spanish TV Movistar+, Vini Júnior said he wants to stay at Real Madrid in the coming seasons and avoided putting a price on himself if the opportunity to change clubs appeared.

the list of Transfermarkt with the 100 most valuable players in world football, it also has eight other Brazilians: Marquinhos (PSG defender), Éder Militão (Real defender), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City forward), Fabinho (Liverpool steering wheel), Casemiro (Liverpool steering wheel) Real, Alisson (Liverpool goalkeeper), Richarlison (Everton striker) and Ederson (City goalkeeper), while defender Diego Carlos (Sevilla) is in 101st place.

The 10 most valuable players:

1. Kyllian Mbappé (PSG) – 160 million euros

2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 150 million

3. Vini Júnior (Real Madrid) – 100 million

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 100 million

5. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 100 million

6. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) – 100 million

7. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 90 million

8. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 90 million

9. Neymar (PSG) – 90 million

10. Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 85 million