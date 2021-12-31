Virada can be without rain in Belo Horizonte; see preview – General

Chance of rain in Belo Horizonte this Friday night of 60% (photo: Jair Amaral/DA/PRESS)

The rain, which has not given up in recent days, may not appear at the turn of this December 31st to January 1st, 2022. If the forecast is confirmed, the new year will arrive without storms. Meteorologist Ruibran dos Reis informs that the chances of precipitation, this Friday night (12/31), are 60%.

“The probability of having a quiet New Year’s is very high”, he says. The meteoroligist also claims that there is nothing to suggest that the storms that hit Belo Horizonte in 2020 will be repeated at the beginning of the new year.

Throughout the day, however, the sky must remain covered by clouds in Belo Horizonte, with the possibility of rain at any time. The meteorologist explains that the cloudiness is caused by the phenomenon called the Southern Atlantic convergence zone.

The phenomenon is explained by the drop in atmospheric pressure off the coast of Rio de Janeiro and So Paulo, which favors the formation of a corridor that allows the displacement of moisture between the Amazon and the Atlantic Ocean. “The moisture that comes from the Amazon organizes cloudiness. The drop in pressure favors the convergence of moisture in the Amazon.”

For Saturday, there is still a forecast of rain. “There are a 60% to 70% chance of drizzle in the morning”, says Ruibran. However, from Sunday onwards, the weather starts to settle down. “On Sunday, the probability drops, with a forecast of sun among clouds”, he says.