Photo: iStock

The instabilities have already been spreading and gaining strength in the Southeast of the country and in the coming days, especially from this Friday (31), the formation of a new ZCAS, will cause rain in a large part of the Region, including in the State of São Paul.

So, the forecast for the 96th edition of the São Silvestre International Race, which takes place this Friday, December 31st, with a scheduled start at 9 am, will be with unstable weather, that is, rain!

Weather forecast for the 96th São Silvestre Race

The strongest, voluminous and even flooding rain is forecast for the afternoon and evening in the city of São Paulo, and the risk of rain is high for the turnaround time.

New Year’s Eve 2022: find out which capitals it can rain in at the turnaround time

During the morning, rain is also expected, but in more isolated parts of the capital and with periods of steady weather between one rain and another, even with some openings of sun, which should leave the feeling of sultry weather.

As you get closer to the end of the race, the temperature can rise a little, it’s not hot, but the presence of a lot of humidity combined with a temperature close to 25 degrees can cause discomfort during the race, especially for those climbing Avenida Brigadeiro, at km 14 of the route.

The day dawns with 18 degrees in the Capital and around 9 or 10 am the temperature should be around 22 degrees, but in the early afternoon it reaches 25 degrees. And there are conditions for quick rain some times in the morning and stronger and lasting rain from the afternoon onwards.

Meteorologist Desirée Brandt, from Climatempo, tells everything about the weather forecast for the big day. Check out!

