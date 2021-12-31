Webber sees Verstappen as a “reference” and says “Sport must embrace it”

WHO WAS THE BEST MIDDLE DRIVER ON THE F1 2021 GRID?



Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton came tied on points at the last stage of the year, in Abu Dhabi, and the Dutchman won after a controversial result. Still, the #33’s maturity and handling, both on the Yas Marina circuit and throughout the season, was highly praised both inside and outside the paddock. Mark Webber, former Formula 1 driver, for example, extolled the “new benchmark” that Max is within the sport and emphasized that the category “should embrace him”.

“The maturity he showed for his age when he entered the sport, the confidence and feeling at the highest level,” Webber said in an interview with British television network Channel 4. , he added.

Max Verstappen won his first F1 title in 2021 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

“Through kart and F3, Red Bull took the risk, and he [Verstappen] is right in terms of what Red Bull represents for competing and racing hard. Verstappen captivated a nation. See the Netherlands GP this year. It was phenomenal for the sport, he is a new benchmark. These pilots appear once every 10 years. Verstappen is absolutely phenomenal and the sport should embrace him”, he added.

Although Hamilton has seven world titles and 14 years in F1, Webber believes that the Red Bull driver’s physical and psychological preparation, in addition to the desire to become champion, were essential to winning his first title against a great opponent.

“He watched Formula 1 for a long time, saw Lewis dominating the sport and said, ‘I want some of that.’ So they had their judgments and questions, but in the end, he knows he’s defeated a hungry Hamilton, a prepared Hamilton,” he concluded.

