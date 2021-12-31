What are non-hormonal contraceptive methods and how they work – 12/29/2021

For some people contraception is linked to hormonal methods, but with each passing day the search for hormone-free options only increases.

These methods are good contraceptive options that have few contraindications. The basis of many of them is knowledge of the body and the menstrual cycle, precisely the knowledge that many people who discontinue the use of hormonal contraceptives want. Regardless of the method chosen, it is essential that it does not cause discomfort and brings security.

Before choosing a contraceptive method, it is important to remember that everyone has failure rates. The only method that protects against STIs (sexually transmitted infections) is the condom and, regardless of the model chosen, some type of change or adaptation will be made so that protection against STIs and/or contraception occurs.

Let’s know and get to know some methods:

Condom

Produced in external “male” and internal “female” versions, they can be used both as contraceptive methods and as methods for preventing STIs. As a differential, they have the possibility of being used in sporadic relationships without the need to evaluate the cycle, for example.

Diaphragm

It is a latex or silicone device that has a hat shape and covers the cervix. Must be used in combination with spermicide. Unfortunately, in recent years, finding diagram and spermicide has been very difficult, due to import issues.

Knowing that body temperature increases between 0.3 and 0.8°C during ovulation, through measurement and assessments it is possible to determine a period for abstinence. For this method it is even possible to buy thermometers that are associated with applications and increase the effectiveness of the methods. For those who are going to start the temperature control, preferably, the measurement should be taken in the morning, always with the same thermometer.

Cervical Mucus or Billings Method

Observing the vaginal secretions during the cycle, it is possible to observe the change: usually the cervical mucus tends to become transparent and elastic during the ovulation period.

Cervical palpation

During ovulation some characteristics change: firmness, position and openness. Knowing these signs it is possible to define the fertile period.

Synptothermic method

Meets body temperature with cervical mucus assessment. associated with changes that can be observed during the ovulation period, such as mood changes, breast tenderness, pelvic pain and changes in the cervix. This method also has applications and programs to help and increase effectiveness.

Table or Ogino Knaus

It consists of evaluating the last 12 menstrual cycles, looking at the longest and shortest. Accounts between the shortest and the longest cycle are made and, from them, the period of abstinence is determined.

Coitus withdrawal

It is the removal of the penis before ejaculation, but even if done correctly, it is worth remembering that the pre-ejaculatory content may contain sperm.

copper and silver IUD

They can be inserted in the office, are effective and last for 3, 5 and 10 years. In non-hormonal versions of the IUD, contraception occurs through changes that copper causes without influencing hormones.

Tubal ligation and vasectomy

They are irreversible or definitive long-term surgical contraceptive methods. They can be performed on people over 25 years old or on two living children, and tubal ligation can be done in childbirth for those who have consecutive cesarean sections, or any serious illness.

He liked of this text? Questions, comments, criticisms and suggestions can be sent to [email protected]