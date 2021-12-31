Share Tweet Share Share Email



What are the most drawn numbers in the Mega-Sena contests? Mega da Virada should draw the biggest prize in history in 2021: R$ 350 million; check out the most frequent numbers of the contest.

The 10 is the 10 most drawn in the Mega-Sena da Virada contests. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the number was published four times in 12 editions of the award. The special draw, which traditionally takes place on December 31, will pay R$350 million in 2021, the biggest prize in the lottery’s history. In the entire contest, 109 lucky ones won the millionaire jackpot. After the 10th, the dozens that came out the most were: 03, 05, 20 and 36, drawn three times.

The winners of Mega da Virada

In total, 17 scores were drawn twice: 02, 11, 17, 18, 22, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56, 58; and 22 dozen came out once: 01, 04, 06, 12, 14, 16, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 43, 45, 46, 47, 49, 50, 52, 55, 57 .

The numbers 07, 08, 09, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59, 60 were never drawn at Mega da Virada.

The most drawn in history

According to Caixa, in the complete historical series, 53 is the ten most drawn in the competitions, since March 1996. The number came out 279 times in drawings. Interestingly, the ten also appears among the most drawn at Quina — it is the sixth most frequent in the history of the contest.

After the 53 (279 times), the 10 is the ten that were drawn the most (277 times), followed by the 05 (268 times), 42 (266 times), 04 and 33 (263 times each), 37 (262 times ), 27 and 23 (260 times each) and 30 (259 times).

Odd or even?

The combination of odd and even dozens that occurs most in competitions is balanced. In 755 draws (31%), three dozen even and three odd ones were drawn. In 24% of the winning games, the combination with more even numbers did better: four dozen evens and two odd ones appeared in 586 draws.

This is the strategy used by the public servant Francisco Silveira, 35 years old. A lottery player for ten years, he says he prefers to bet eight numbers instead of the traditional six, and balance the bet between odds and evens.

“The numbers I’m going to play I don’t reveal, but I’m going to bet on four pairs and four odds; this increases the chances of hitting the six dozen”, comments the server, which has already won the R$1,000 prize three times in lottery games. “Now, if I won the jackpot [de R$ 350 milhões da Mega-Sena], I would hide because a lot of false relatives and friends would appear”, he jokes.

Francisco Silveira, public servant, bets on the balance between even and odd dozens in the Mega-Sena da Virada

Érica Almeida, 33, is a lottery attendant in the DF and also opted for the pool with 15 numbers to compete for the prize in 2021. I’ve never won anything, but I’m confident, here at the lottery there’s already been a Mega and Quina winner”, he says.

“The first thing I would do with the award would be to travel to Fernando de Noronha. It’s my dream” (Érica Almeida)

Public servant Luís Alberto, 56, chose to invest a little more money and play three games, worth R$13.50. “I don’t usually play in other contests, but Mega da Virada I play every year, I’ve never won, but you have to have faith”, he comments.

And he already has plans for the grand prix. “If I won, I would found an education NGO, to help those who are unable to study”, he says.

The draw for contest nº 2440 of Mega da Virada will take place from 20:00 on December 31, in São Paulo. Bets can be placed until 5pm on the same day. The last contest of the year is the only one that doesn't accumulate. If no one guesses the six numbers, the prize is split between the players who guess the five tens. Source R7














