What did inflation cost Brazilians most in 2021?

The increase in prices in Brazil has worried consumers and led many families to stop consuming basic products and services. THE inflation impact it is felt mainly in the food and fuel category, shows a survey carried out by Febraban (Federação Brasileira de Bancos).

According to the survey, 69% of people interviewed believe that inflation is mainly affecting the consumption of food and other products for domestic supply. Another 42% feel a greater impact on the price of fuel.

Radar Febraban also reveals that the main investment option of those consulted, in the case of surplus funds, is to buy real estate. About 35% would choose this type of application, the highest percentage registered since the beginning of the historical series.

The ranking follows with investment banking (22%) in second place, home renovation (18%) in third, and investment in savings (18%) in fourth.

“The research shows that the perception of inflation has a relevant weight due to the direct impact on the population’s purchasing power and quality of life, but, on the other hand, it also suggests that consumers’ desire to buy property in 2022 may encourage the sector real estate next year”, says political scientist and sociologist Antonio Lavareda, head of research and president of the Scientific Council of the Social, Political and Economic Research Institute (IPESPE).

What weighs most in your pocket?

Check out the results of the survey that shows the perception of Brazilians about the impacts of inflation: