What is good for heartburn? See home remedies to alleviate

Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest or esophagus, which can reach the throat. One of the main symptoms is gastroesophageal reflux. At this point, it is common for us to look for home remedies for heartburn, but are there any that really work?

It is important to emphasize that, when these and other symptoms persist, such as nausea, vomiting, malaise and bloating, seek medical advice. In addition, it is essential not to self-medicate. Even so, some homemade solutions mentioned below can help with relief.

What are the main causes of heartburn?

According to Luana Luz, gastroenterologist at the Gastrofig clinic and at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo, among the main causes of heartburn are: smoking, alcohol, consumption of caffeinated beverages (coffee, soft drinks, energy drinks, green and black tea) , copious meals (in large amounts, fatty and spicy), with excess pepper, chocolates and the intake of some medications such as anti-inflammatory drugs.

Are there habits that can improve heartburn?

Homeopath Roberto Debski emphasizes that a healthy diet is the most important thing to prevent or improve the symptoms of heartburn: “Choose natural foods that do not have preservatives, dyes, chemicals and are prepared in a simple way, avoid fried food and do not drink liquids simultaneously” , details. Other habits contribute to preventing and alleviating the situation:

Avoid drinks during meals: the stomach dilates and this makes the esophageal sphincter open, favoring the return of acidic liquid from the stomach to the esophagus;

Controlling excess weight: increasing waist circumference also makes the lower esophageal sphincter more relaxed;

Avoid lying down right after eating: in this position, the stomach generates greater pressure on the sphincter and causes the return of gastric juice;

Chew food well;

Avoid distractions while eating and don’t eat late at night;

Raise the head of the bed: this prevents the gastric juice from returning;

Eat small meals throughout the day, without large amounts at once;

Avoid doing isometric exercises in times of crisis, such as the abdominal plank and common sit-ups;

Escape from stressful situations;

Always be present in the act of eating, as this helps to calm down, improve digestion and reduce symptoms and digestive problems.

Can Home Remedies Alleviate Heartburn?

Luz argues that habit changes are more effective in preventing heartburn, in addition to the need to evaluate the use of “miracle recipes”. However, some foods and teas with calming and digestive properties can help relieve symptoms.

“Bilberry, espinheira santa, chamomile, apple cider vinegar and pear or melon juice can alleviate, but always remembering that they are palliative options and, if symptoms persist, it is necessary to see your doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment”, explains Debski.

Natural suggestions to improve the feeling of heartburn

Natália Lima, homeopath and holistic therapist at Espaço Tatva, believes in homeopathy to treat the problem — however, it is necessary to investigate the exact formula for each person.

Lima also suggests eating an apple or peeled pear, drinking fennel or ginger tea, and three juices: