What to expect for the dollar in 2022? Experts respond – Economics

THE dollar accumulated high of 7.46% this year, closing at R$ 5.57, and market projections for 2022 are of high volatility and a new round of depreciation of the real. Financial analysts list at least five factors that should weigh against the Brazilian currency over the next year: economic weakness, with possible retraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), inflation still high, noises caused by the elections, the process of high interest rates in the United States and the uncertainties about the evolution of the pandemic. In the meantime, they work with a very wide oscillation range, from R$ 5.20 to R$ 6.20.

The chief economist of JF Trust, old eduard, states that the demand for the dollar should not be as refreshing in 2022, given the economic conditions in the world, with not so high growth and high inflation. And, in Brazil, the demand for protection tends to persist, due to the level of interest and inflation, in addition to economic, fiscal and electoral uncertainty.

“The trend of public debt is to increase a little in 2022, which is why it is difficult to cool the dollar until at least the elections, in October”, he says.

He calculates that the average dollar price should be R$ 5.50, above the 2021 average of R$ 5.38 (January 1 to December 15), which is higher than the 2020 average, at R$ 5.15.

“It’s hard to think of a big drop in inflation just because of the weak activity, because the exchange rate is having a mini-shock, which has to do with the negative flow and the unpredictability of economic policy and elections,” says Velho.

The chief economist of Armor Capital, Andrea Damico, estimates a drop of 0.02% of the Brazilian GDP in 2022. In contrast, the global GDP should increase around 4.5% next year, he assesses. “This differential is very relevant from the exchange point of view. Those who deliver growth tend to appreciate their currency, because it will encourage the inflow of resources. But Brazil will be in a recession,” says Damico, who projects the dollar in R$ 5.75 at the end of 2022 and with an upward bias.

In the same vein, the chief economist of Western Asset, Adauto Lima, emphasizes that the perception of the Brazilian economy’s capacity for growth is decreasing. And this is linked not only to the current cycle of rising interest rates, which should extend into the first quarter of 2022, but also to structural issues, such as fiscal policy. “Brazil’s growth picture in relation to the rest of the world is once again negative. This is an important factor for the exchange rate,” he says.

Distrust of public accounts

In addition to not growing, Brazil does not inspire confidence from a fiscal point of view, evaluates Lima. Despite the reduction in the net debt/GDP ratio this year, he says that the perception is of deterioration in the management of public accounts – even more in view of the uncertainties caused by the presidential elections.

For Damico, from Armor, the two leaders in the voting intentions – the president Jair Bolsonaro and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – they are populists, “from the right and the left”, and do not seem “so concerned” with the maintenance of fiscal rules that guarantee the balance of public accounts.

“Nobody knows what the economic policy of the next government will be. This uncertainty tends to discourage the flow of capital”, says Damico, adding that the chances of victory for a candidate of the so-called third way, in theory more palatable to the market, are today well reduced.

the strategist Jefferson Laatus, from the group Laatus, calculates that the political movement and electoral polls should start to move more with the dollar when the candidacies are defined and the economic programs of the presidential candidates outlined, around April.

“It should be like in 2014,” says the strategist, noting that the dollar started that year between R$2.30 and R$2.40 and ended close to R$4.20 and R$4.30, reflecting the electoral stress and the reelection of the president Dilma Rousseff.

“THE central bank it dumped the dollar via exchange swap contracts (with the effect of selling on the futures market) at the time to contain volatility and, to this day, it still carries out rollover auctions of swaps traded in 2014″, he recalls.

low attractiveness

In addition to domestic problems, there is a more challenging external environment for emerging countries, due to the normalization process of monetary policies in developed countries. Therefore, no improvement in the flow of capital to the country is expected.

“It is not the high interest rate in Brazil that will draw foreign investors to fixed income and the stock market, with weak activity and political unpredictability,” says Laatus. “Whoever had to come has already come”, he bets.

For Velho, from JF Trust, even with the Selic rate reaching close to 12% in March, the attractiveness of Brazil may be low next year.

THE Federal Reserve (Fed, the Central Bank of the United States) has already announced that it should end its monthly asset purchase program in March and has signaled, through its directors’ projections, with at least three interest rate hikes – today in the range between 0% and 0.25%.

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the beginning of the reduction of its monetary stimulus program, which should also end in March. The Bank of England (BoE) raised the interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25%, the first increase since March 2020.

Armor Capital’s chief economist predicts that we should see some migration of resources to the United States, “which will lead to depreciation of emerging country currencies and risky assets in general.”