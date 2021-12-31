WhatsApp: New function will allow photos, videos and GIFs to be shared quickly

The novelty is in the beta version of the messenger and it is about the possibility of sharing photos and videos in a more dynamic way.

WABetaInfo has found another update planned to be implemented in Whatsapp. The novelty is in the beta version of the messenger and it is about the possibility of sharing photos and videos in a more dynamic way.

See also: See 5 WhatsApp features that few users know about

The new option allows the user to send their video or photo to more than one recipient via the sharing screen in a conversation. This way, when you take a photo or record a video to send in a certain chat, you can forward the media to other contacts without having to access the platform’s traditional forwarding option.

According to the portal, below the option to send the file, a list of your contacts will appear so that you can select who will also receive your video or photo, without leaving the media editing screen.

The novelty will work as a shortcut, as there is a feature that file sharing, but accessed with more clicks. It is noteworthy that the tool is being tested in the beta version of Whatsapp, which is suitable for development.

You May Like It Too:

5 functionalityWhatsApp es that few users know about

THE Whatsapp is the messaging platform most used by Brazilians, because of this, the tool has become indispensable in their daily lives. Although the application has a fair amount of hits, for many, some functionality is still unknown.

Here are five interesting features that are often unknown to many messenger users:

Data saving mode: this function allows the user to Whatsapp save the data (internet) used on the platform. However, the feature is only accessible on iPhone devices (iOS). Muted Videos: when recording a video by the application’s native camera, it is possible to mute the media if it has a bad noise. Just click on the sound icon before sending the file to your contact. Search stickers: recently the Whatsapp has released a search bar, a function that makes it possible to search for stickers using keywords, as was the case with emojis and GIFs. Choose who can add you to groups: you can select from your contacts people who can add your number to join a group automatically. The function can be found in the messenger settings. In the “Groups” tab, click on “My contacts, except…”. Delete media: The Whatsapp allows the user to check which chats have more media trova, weighing many times the functioning of the application. With this, it is possible to delete the files to free up space in the device’s memory