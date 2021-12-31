WhatsApp will have the 3rd blue tick to denounce anyone who prints?

THE Whatsapp will not implement a third blue tick to reveal when a user took a screenshot of the conversation. The rumor that has been surfing the internet in recent days is false, say sources close to the company consulted by the Tilt portal.

Read more: PIS/Pasep: money is released to 10 million workers

Blue ticks are for confirming that the contact has seen a message you have sent. Recently, the information (already disproved) emerged that the messenger would be evaluating creating another tick to inform that there was a screenshot.

Rumors also stated that the company’s objective was to ensure more transparency for users and protect information shared in groups. The new tool would serve to find who took the screenshot and released the content of the private chat.

Currently, when the user disables read receipt, it is not possible to know when he has read a message. With this setting, the ticks don’t turn blue, but it also can’t figure out when your message was viewed.

Some changes are being released by WhatsApp to improve the user experience, but the third tick is not one of them. Recently, new features include the ability to listen to the audio before sending it and temporary messages that self-destruct after hours or days.