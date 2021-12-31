WHO warns ‘Covid case tsunami’ is overburdening hospitals worldwide | National Newspaper

The World Health Organization warned, this Wednesday (29), that a “tsunami of cases of covid ” is overwhelming hospitals around the world. And he warned that Brazil is not immune.

“Delta and omicron are now twin threats, which are causing record infections and leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths,” says Tedros Adhanom, director general of WHO.

The head of WHO said he was very concerned about what he called “case tsunami” and about immense pressure on exhausted front-line workers and on the brink of collapsing healthcare systems.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom repeated the call for a fair distribution of doses worldwide. Something, according to him, is essential for the acute phase of the pandemic to end in 2022. Otherwise, he stressed, variants can become fully resistant to current vaccines.

In response to reporter Bianca Rothier’s question about Brazil, the director of Emergencies, Mike Ryan, highlighted that transmission waves are likely all over the world and that the country should not be an exception.