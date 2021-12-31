Why do fireworks make people emotional? – 12/31/2021

Noisy (although today there are silent ones), bright, big and colorful. Fireworks usually make the first January 1 headline worldwide. Whether in New York, Rio de Janeiro, London, Dubai, Sydney, they attract crowds, who marvel at the coordinated spectacles that these “winged sparks” provide in the skies and which annually move veritable fortunes —in the United States alone, about of $1 billion.

Symbols of commemoration, but not only the arrival of a new time, but also various festivities, from winning championships to the traditional São João, they activate our senses and, with them, emotions and feelings that are mixed. Joy, euphoria, fear, calm are some of the examples and there are people who still feel that fireworks move, in a deep way, with the inner self, causing reflection and a kind of connection with spirituality.

It would perhaps be related to an evolutionary remnant in the collective unconscious of the contact of the first homo sapiens with fire? Because in the beginning we feared him, worshiped him, before we gained control over him. And what if today’s fireworks somehow reproduce that same primitive sensation? These are questions that, to be answered, Live well had the support of experts in human behavior.

Destruction that fascinates us

The fireworks story is a strange combination of destruction and beauty. That’s because around 200 BC, someone in China had the idea of ​​throwing a bamboo into a fire and there was a loud explosion, which was interpreted as magic or ritual to chase away evil spirits and served as a starting point for the creation of gunpowder. If you didn’t know, fireworks are produced with gunpowder added with salts of different elements.

With mortars and their destructive potential, then came explosive entertainment and pyrotechnics. “It is an art form that activates the emotional, as well as theatre, cinema, and that arouses natural curiosity. And the fascination for war, explosion, good versus evil is very human, it has always existed”, says Luiz Scocca, psychiatrist at HC -FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da USP) and member of the APA (American Psychology Association).

In this sense, watching a fireworks display could unconsciously feel like a “victory”, “mission accomplished”, especially if the past year was very painful or challenging. There is no need for noise together, which for many people can also be stressful and mean to animals, who are terrified. Even if they are silent, because of their visual appeal they are enough to give us some “feeling of power”.

Delivered to something bigger

If anyone who produces fireworks from countless chemical mixtures can feel like a magician who makes the night a canvas for his creations, which resemble shooting stars, palm trees, bouquets of chrysanthemums, those who are part of the audience, in general, feel no less than the privilege of being immersed in something so grand. The beauty of nature recreated on high places us in a state of wonder and can, indeed, contribute to our inner awakening.

“Christmas, New Year, commemorative dates in general, serve as an invitation to true reflections”, explains Lara Rocha, a psychologist at the Amar Mente e Corpo Clinic, a partner of Central Nacional Unimed, in Salvador (BA), adding: “There is still to consider that, at that specific moment, many have lost loved ones”. Thus, we would be more sensitive and “open” to the relationship between the self and the other, and it includes acceptance, respect, understanding, charity.

Where do fireworks fit into this? In their diversity of images, choreographies and colors, they trigger neurotransmitters, such as endorphins, serotonin, oxytocins, which make you feel well. And they take us back to the universe with all its grandeur and mystery and to our place in it. The innate stillness of the ecstasy of heaven’s appreciation can then remind us of our smallness and ephemerality, making us more humble and empathetic with one another.

Were they peace bombs?

It sounds contradictory, but in fact, aerial projectiles emotionally bring people together, regardless of their many differences. New Year’s Eve parties are the greatest example of this. They show unity, fraternization between neighborhoods, cities, nations far away by oceans, hemispheres, time zones and that, for a few minutes, they stop all their pace of life to celebrate together the arrival of a new year and share the most positive wishes.

“Festivity, which is synonymous with good things, has become part of a global culture”, says Yuri Busin, psychologist and doctor in behavioral neuroscience and director of Casme (Center for Attention to Mental Health), in São Paulo (SP). Humans, from the beginning, come together to learn and when they learn their experiences can bring them together or divide them. In front of the fires, we go back in time and rescue our essence, our sense of belonging as a species.

Celebrating fireworks is being with the family, with friends, in a moment of fun, entertainment and affection involved. With the new coronavirus pandemic we lost a lot of that. Without being able to mark the turning point, a rite of passage, the impression one has is that we are “stuck” in a loop. Therefore, for life to return to normality and we can behave like the gregarious beings that we are, everyone needs to get vaccinated and, for the time being, maintain social distance. It’s no use throwing fire, if there’s nothing to celebrate.