Why do we celebrate New Year on January 1st?







New Year's celebration on January 1st is due to Roman festivals and the calendars of Julius Caesar and Pope Gregory XIII

Just before this date, people around the world are greeting the New Year with fireworks, hugs and toasts.

But have you ever wondered why January 1st is the day that marks the beginning of the year?

It’s all due to pagan Roman festivals and the calendar that Emperor Julius Caesar introduced two thousand years ago.

But it is also necessary to give credit to a pope named Gregory 13.

the romans

For the ancient Romans, January was important because it was the month consecrated to the god Janus (hence it comes Ianuarius, which means January in Latin).





Julio César imposed the new calendar, designating January, in honor of the god Janus, as the first month of the year

In Roman mythology Janus is the two-faced god of beginnings and endings, of transitions.

“It’s associated with looking back and forth,” explained Diana Spencer, a professor at the University of Birmingham in England to the BBC.

“So if there’s a time in the year when you have to decide that ‘here we start again,’ then it stands to reason that it would be.”

It also coincides with the time in Europe when the days start to lengthen after the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.

“For Rome, this had a powerful resonance, because it happens after those terrible short days, when the world is dark, cold and nothing grows”, says the professor.

“It’s kind of a period of pause and reflection.”

When the Romans gained more power, they began to spread their calendar throughout their vast empire.





During the Middle Ages, the Catholic Church preferred to mark the New Year on March 25, Annunciation Day

But in the Middle Ages, after the fall of Rome, Christianity took hold, and January 1st was considered a very pagan date.

Many countries where Christianity predominated wanted the New Year to occur on March 25, which marks the apparition of the Archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary.

“Although Christmas is when Christ was born, the Annunciation is when Mary is revealed to be giving birth to a new incarnation of God,” Spencer told the BBC.

“This is the time when the story of Christ begins, so it would make sense for the new year to start there.”





Thanks to Gregory 13, the beginning of the year was again on January 1st

The pope

In the 16th century, Pope Gregory the 13th introduced the Gregorian calendar and January 1st was re-established as the New Year in Catholic countries.

However, England, which had rebelled against the pope’s authority and professed the Protestant religion, continued to celebrate New Year’s Eve on March 25th until 1752.

That year, however, an act of Parliament aligned the British with the rest of Europe.

Today, most countries are governed by the Gregorian calendar, which is why fireworks take to the sky on January 1st of every year.