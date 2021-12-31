Wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega gets indignant with interview given by Andréa Nóbrega to podcast

The current wife of TV presenter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, expressed outrage at the content of an interview given by ex-wife Andréa Nóbrega to the podcast Papagaio Falante, presented by Sérgio Mallandro.

In an interview, Andrea spoke positively about her ex-husband and commented on moments of intimacy at the time they were married. “He won me over with his gray hair… He is a well-resolved person, so he never let a bad mood invade our life. We sat down, talked, I gave advice because it’s not easy, four children he helped, plus his ex-wife, plus the program he records, edits and writes to this day,” she said.

The presenter Sérgio Mallandro also asked if Andréa and Carlos Alberto are getting along well nowadays and what the relationship between the two was like. “We had a lot of fun, played a lot”, said Andrea. “I imagine him making love with that laugh…”, provoked Sérgio Mallandro. “You’re stupid, I can’t believe I’m listening to this…”, Andrea replied. “His laugh is really good. Carlos Alberto doesn’t need to say anything, just laugh, he already conquers people”, he continued.

Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, who is the current wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, then spoke to NaTelinha about the interview. “Carlos saw it himself and said that this is absurd, this is not humor. I feel indignant about this type of program. So much to talk about, to comment on, and you keep hitting the same key over and over again? He said he feels indignant and that this is not humor, this is an appeal. And whoever participates in this type of program is as appealing as whoever does it”.

“From the moment a person is public, in the case of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, he is subject to being talked about. I respect every moment in Carlos Alberto’s life, but I respect those who respect me. And it’s not the first time this kind of situation has happened. For me, it reached the limit when talking about particular situations and also when using the present, as if he still had that situation they were talking about”, he said.

“I felt totally disrespected for being his wife, I didn’t like what I saw. I don’t follow Sérgio Mallandro’s work, nor a podcast of this level. Carlos was even invited and he denied it because he doesn’t do this type of podcast. I thought it was unfortunate for them to spend almost an hour talking about Carlos Alberto, since the topic was not him. Before even putting this on the air, he should review his questions as a presenter and find out if this will reach a third person, in this case Carlos Alberto’s wife”, concluded Renata.

